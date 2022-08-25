MOONSPELL Debut Official Live Video For "Hermitage"

September 30 will see Portuguese dark metal masters, Moonspell, release their new BluRay/DVD/album, From Down Below - Live 80 Meters Deep, via Napalm Records.

Recorded live at Grutas de Mira D'Aire, one of Portugal’s seven natural wonders, From Down Below - Live 80 Meters Deep invites you on a memorable adventure, showcasing the band’s latest, much acclaimed album Hermitage (2021) at its primal best, live from inside one of the most impressive caves in Europe. The recording boasts a one-of-a-kind sound and visual sensation, with its heavy dose of cinematic flavor, unreal atmosphere and the encircling, resounding nature in its raw form.

Following the previously-released video for first single "Entitlement", today, the band have shared a breathtaking clip for the epic album title track, "Hermitage".

Vocalist Fernando Ribeiro comments: "While the world agonized at home, we went deep down below to a cave to record a DVD with some of our bravest fans watching it. From Down Below is also a documentation of the hard times we lived during the pandemic with the mask mandate and social distance. Curiously, to all of us that night at the cave, it seemed that we could breathe fresher air than at the surface. That’s the power of music, to travel beyond our afflictions and that’s the message of the title song, Hermitage (Live 80 Meters Deep) we now present to our beloved pack, on our way to better days.”

Watch the new video for the live version of "Hermitage":

From Down Below - Live 80 Meters Deep is not only an epic live momentum of Hermitage - one of the deepest, heaviest and most sincerely heart-breaking records the band has ever written - but a truly revolutionary experience, as Moonspell brought along a select number of fans and a production team (literally) underground. Brilliantly directed by Guilherme Henrique, From Down Below - Live 80 Meters Deep is something truly special that you have never, ever seen or heard before.

From Down Below - Live 80 Meters Deep will be available in the following formats:

- BD/DVD Digipak incl. 2xDVD, 1xBluRay, 1xCD (plus a lot of bonus material)

- 2 LP Gatefold Black

- 2 LP Gatefold Marbled White/Black incl. Poster

- Earbook incl. 2xDVD/1xBluRay

- Digital Album

Tracklisting:

"The Greater Good"

"Common Prayers"

"All Or Nothing"

"Hermitage"

"Entitlement"

"Solitarian"

"The Hermit Saints"

"Apophthegmata"

"Without Rule"

"The Great Leap Forward"

"Entitlement" video:

Moonspell recently announced the cancellation of their planned North American tour.

Says the band: "We have no other option than to cancel our American Fullmoon tour with Swallow The Sun and Witherfall that would start August 25th in NY and end September 19th in Boston. Unsolvable logistic and transportation problems are the cause behind this cancellation.

Together with our agency, Moonspell and STS management tried all the options available but we have no other solution than cancelling. We thank you for your understanding and apologize for all the trouble caused.

We are already working on a North American tour for 2023. Will keep you posted. Please contact your ticket provider for reimbursements. See you under better circumstances, under the spell!

Note: Moonspell will play Candelabrum Metal Fest in Léon, Mexico as a stand alone show on September 3rd."

Lineup:

Fernando Ribeiro - Vocals

Ricardo Amorim - Guitar, Backing Vocals

Pedro Paixão - Keys, Guitar

Aires Pereira - Bass

Hugo Ribeiro - Drums

(Photo - Rui Vasco)