MOONSPELL Kick Off Obsidian Moon UK 2022 Support Tour With PARADISE LOST This Friday

Ever since their formation 30 years ago, the Portuguese took the international heavy music scene by storm, followed by a monumental journey through an impressive, enthralling yet various back catalogue of thirteen records earning their places as one of the most distinctive dark metal classics of all time. But playing live has always been the motor of the band. Especially after the world went into shutdown the more Moonspell showed the hunger of a wolf. Now, celebrating their 30th band anniversary and alongside many more release highlights, and previously announced live dates to hopefully happen in 2022, the band fronted by singer Fernando Ribeiro is on its way to the United Kingdom, appearing as very special guests on the upcoming tour with Paradise Lost!

Says Ribeiro: "We couldn’t think of a more perfect way of getting back to touring than to join forces with the mighty Paradise Lost, a group we always looked up to and that helped ignite our very own existence as a band!"

Grab your tickets here. Dates are as follows:

February

11 - Glasgow, Scotland - The Garage

12 - Newcastle, England - Riverside

13 - Wolverhampton, England - KK's Steel Mill

14 - Nottingham, England - Rescue Rooms

16 - Manchester, England - Club Academy

17 - Bristol, England - SWX

18 - London, England - Electric Ballroom