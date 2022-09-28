MOONSPELL Premiere New Live Music Video For "Apophthegmata"

September 30 will see Portuguese dark metal masters, Moonspell, release their new BluRay/DVD/album, From Down Below - Live 80 Meters Deep, via Napalm Records.

Today, the final and third album single has dropped - a haunting clip for "Apophthegmata", in which crystal clear piano, razor-sharp riffage and Fernando Ribeiro’s haunting voice persuades in otherworldly resonance with its unique sound and visual sensation.

Says the charismatic frontman: "Apophthegmata is a Greek word that defines a collection of texts, a book with the most important lessons and revelations of the Desert Fathers, the kings of Hermits. They stood in the darkness to enlighten themselves and often brought their conclusions of peace and wisdom to their restless and suffering communities. This song stands for exactly that, musically speaking: a game of light and shadow, a bridge between fragility and strength. It quickly became a must on our setlist and a fan favourite of the Hermitage album. Enjoy the light, learn with the darkness, be kind to yourself so you can be kind to others."

Watch the haunting video for the new live version of "Apophthegmata":

Recorded live at Grutas de Mira D'Aire, one of Portugal’s seven natural wonders, From Down Below - Live 80 Meters Deep invites you on a memorable adventure, showcasing the band’s latest, much acclaimed album Hermitage (2021) at its primal best, live from inside one of the most impressive caves in Europe. The recording boasts a one-of-a-kind sound and visual sensation, with its heavy dose of cinematic flavor, unreal atmosphere and the encircling, resounding nature in its raw form.

From Down Below - Live 80 Meters Deep is not only an epic live momentum of Hermitage - one of the deepest, heaviest and most sincerely heart-breaking records the band has ever written - but a truly revolutionary experience, as Moonspell brought along a select number of fans and a production team (literally) underground. Brilliantly directed by Guilherme Henrique, From Down Below - Live 80 Meters Deep is something truly special that you have never, ever seen or heard before.

From Down Below - Live 80 Meters Deep will be available in the following formats:

- BD/DVD Digipak incl. 2xDVD, 1xBluRay, 1xCD (plus a lot of bonus material)

- 2 LP Gatefold Black

- 2 LP Gatefold Marbled White/Black incl. Poster

- Earbook incl. 2xDVD/1xBluRay

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"The Greater Good"

"Common Prayers"

"All Or Nothing"

"Hermitage"

"Entitlement"

"Solitarian"

"The Hermit Saints"

"Apophthegmata"

"Without Rule"

"The Great Leap Forward"

"Hermitage" video:

"Entitlement" video:

Lineup:

Fernando Ribeiro - Vocals

Ricardo Amorim - Guitar, Backing Vocals

Pedro Paixão - Keys, Guitar

Aires Pereira - Bass

Hugo Ribeiro - Drums

(Photo - Gruta de Mira D'Aire)