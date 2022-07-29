MOONSPELL Reflect On Irreligious’ 26th Anniversary – “We Always Hated The Cover Artwork…”

Portuguese metallers Moonspell has shared a social media posting reflecting on the 26th anniversary of their 1996 gothic metal masterpiece Irreglious.

The band states:

“The almighty worldwide web reminded us today of Irreligious' 26th anniversary and we must oblige.

“A lot of things were written and said about this one. Good and bad and so-so yet one must agree this is a quite special one as we still play a lot of those songs live and we can agree that this album had a perfect timing when it was originally released back in 1996 at the peak of gothic metal.

“Fun facts about this album:

- It was supposed to be called Fullmoon Madness and not Irreligious

- It was Ricardo's [Amorim, guitarist] first studio album with us

- It was Ares’ [bassist] last album with us

- We got to support the mighty Type O Negative for their October Rust tour in Europe

- 'Raven Claws' is not inspired by Harry Potter but by Jim Morrison The Doors poetry ‘as smooth as raven claw’"

- ‘Opium’ was a German Radio DJ's favourite and made it even into karaoke lists in pubs

- We always hated the cover artwork but got used to it throughout the years

Enjoy your weekend and listen to Moonspell!

See you all at Wacken Open Air

Under a Fullmoon madness!”

(Photo - Rui Vasco)