MOONSPELL Release "All Or Nothing" Guitar Playthrough Video

Portuguese dark metal godfathers, Moonspell, have released a guitar playthrough video for "All Or Nothing", featured on the band's 13th studio album, Hermitage, out now via Napalm Records. Watch below:

With Hermitage, Moonspell is not only approaching their 30th band anniversary more ambitiously and stronger than ever, but they take us on an entertaining and emotional ride through the darkest days of human existence. Moonspell’s new record is a wonderfully intuitive, yet epic masterpiece, and a testament to what the band has always loved the most: Honest metal that binds us even in these dark times.

Hermitage was recorded, mixed and mastered this past summer by Jaime Gomez Arellano (Paradise Lost, Primordial, Ghost, Sólstafir & many more) at the Orgone Studios in the UK. Building upon the album’s dark, revolutionary and sensitive facets, it’s a wonderfully intuitive and epic ride by one of the most distinctive dark metal bands of all time, and a testament to what they’ve always loved the most: Honest, emotional metal that binds us even in the darkest times.

Hermitage is available in several highly limited and collectible Deluxe and Die-Hard Editions, Mediabook, and Cassette (all of them including the Candlemass cover "Darkness In Paradise") but also in Jewelcase and Digital formats. The Deluxe Box includes an etched 7’’ Vinyl with another special bonus track, “The Great Leap Forward", as well as much more exciting additional collectible items.

Order here.

Hermitage tracklisting:

"The Greater Good"

"Common Prayers"

"All Or Nothing"

"Hermitage"

"Entitlement"

"Solitarian"

"The Hermit Saints"

"Apophthegmata"

"Without Rule"

"City Quitter" (Outro)

Bonus tracks:

"Darkness In Paradise" (Candlemass Cover – LP, Box, Cassette + Mediabook)

"The Great Leap Forward" (7" Vinyl – Deluxe Box)

“The Hermit Saints” video:

"All Or Nothing" video:

"Common Prayers" video:

"The Greater Good" lyric video: