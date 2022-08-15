MOONSPELL's North American Tour Cancelled

Portuguese dark metal masters, Moonspell, have announced the cancellation of their planned North American tour.

Says Moonspell: "We have no other option than to cancel our American Fullmoon tour with Swallow The Sun and Witherfall that would start August 25th in NY and end September 19th in Boston. Unsolvable logistic and transportation problems are the cause behind this cancellation.

Together with our agency, Moonspell and STS management tried all the options available but we have no other solution than cancelling. We thank you for your understanding and apologize for all the trouble caused.

We are already working on a North American tour for 2023. Will keep you posted. Please contact your ticket provider for reimbursements. See you under better circumstances, under the spell!

Note: Moonspell will play Candelabrum Metal Fest ,Léon, Mexico as a stand alone show on September 3rd."

Moonspell recently announced a very special Blu-Ray/DVD and album release: September 23 will see them present their latest studio album, Hermitage (2021), in its live form with From Down Below - Live 80 Meters Deep via Napalm Records.

Recorded live at Grutas de Mira D'Aire, one of Portugal’s seven natural wonders, From Down Below - Live 80 Meters Deep invites you on a memorable adventure worthy of a Guinness Book record. The recording boasts a one of kind sound and visual sensation, with its heavy dose of cinematic flavor, unreal atmosphere and the encircling, resounding nature in its raw form. Tracks such as “Entitlement”, “Hermitage” and “Apoptheghmata” perfectly settle in with the album‘s unique environment.

From Down Below - Live 80 Meters Deep is not only an epic live momentum of Hermitage - one of the deepest, heaviest and most sincerely heart-breaking records the band has ever written - but a truly revolutionary experience, as Moonspell brought along a select number of fans and a production team (literally) underground. Brilliantly directed by Guilherme Henrique, From Down Below - Live 80 Meters Deep is something truly special that you have never, ever seen or heard before.

"While the world agonized at home, we went deep down below, to a cave to record a DVD with some of our bravest fans watching it,“ vocalist Fernando Ribeiro comments. "Entitlement is the first advance of an unreal show, a performance like you’ve never watched, in the peace and quiet of a wet and dark natural gallery. From deep down below, our new live album and DVD is something never tried before and we hope it darkly entertains you until our next album comes in 2023."

From Down Below - Live 80 Meters Deep will be available in the following formats:

- BD/DVD Digipak incl. 2xDVD, 1xBluRay, 1xCD (plus a lot of bonus material)

- 2 LP Gatefold Black

- 2 LP Gatefold Marbled White/Black incl. Poster

- Earbook incl. 2xDVD/1xBluRay

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"The Greater Good"

"Common Prayers"

"All Or Nothing"

"Hermitage"

"Entitlement"

"Solitarian"

"The Hermit Saints"

"Apophthegmata"

"Without Rule"

"The Great Leap Forward"

"Entitlement" video:

Lineup:

Fernando Ribeiro - Vocals

Ricardo Amorim - Guitar, Backing Vocals

Pedro Paixão - Keys, Guitar

Aires Pereira - Bass

Hugo Ribeiro - Drums

(Photo - Rui Vasco)