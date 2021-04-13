MOONSPELL Shares Epic Live Video For "The Greater Good"

Portuguese dark metal giants Moonspell, who just released their13th studio album Hermitage through Napalm Records, have just unleashed an epic live video from their recent show at the Pavilhão Rosa Mota - Super Bock Arena - in Porto, Portugal, in December 2020. The band is releasing this clip in celebration of their newly announced UK tour dates with Paradise Lost, taking place in 2022.

As mentioned above, Moonspell have announced that they will join Paradise Lost on their 2022 UK tour. While the world is waiting to see the return of live shows, there is no better way to celebrate a 30th band anniversary as Moonspell will when back on the road next year. Following both of their latest releases, Paradise Lost’s magnum opus Obsidian in May 2020 and Moonspell’s exceptional epos Hermitage, the world will finally see this high class band package bring their masterpieces live on stage in February 2022. Today, the British gothic metal legends announced their "Obsidian Moon" tour, featuring longtime friends Moonspell as special guests.

Paradise Lost frontman Nick Holmes says: "We're looking forward to doing a full UK tour again and playing some long-awaited shows in support of Obsidian, and who better to bring along for some of the ride than our old friends from Portugal, Moonspell? Thanks to you all for your continued support during these crazy times, and we hope to see you there. Until then, stay safe and stay well. Cheers, x!"

Fernando Ribeiro from Moonspell adds: “We couldn’t think of a more perfect way of getting back to touring than to join forces with the mighty Paradise Lost, a group we always looked up to and that helped ignite our very own existence as a band.”

Tickets on-sale Friday, April 16 at 10 AM, BST.

Tour dates:

February

5 - Leeds, England - The Warehouse (Obsidian Album Show)

6 - Colchester, England - Arts Centre

7 - Norwich, England - Waterfront

8 - Brighton, England - Concorde 2

9 - Stoke, England - Sugarmill

11 - Glasgow, Scotland - The Garage *

12 - Newcastle, England - Riverside *

13 - Wolverhampton, England - KK's Steel Mill *

14 - Nottingham, England - Rescue Rooms *

16 - Manchester, England - Club Academy *

17 - Bristol, England - SWX *

18 - London, England - Electric Ballroom *

* with Moonspell