MORBID ANGEL Announce "Devastation On The Nation" US Tour With SUFFOCATION, UADA, And Others

Florida death metal vets, Morbid Angel, have announced that they are hitting the road this November with Suffocation, UADA, Mortiferum, Fulci, and Knoll.

The "Devastation On The Nation Tour 2024" kicks off on November 14 in Tampa, Florida, and concludes on December 14 in Ft. Lauderdale. Dates are listed below.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 3, here.

Tour dates:

November

15 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum

16 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Heaven)

17 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

19 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live Midtown

20 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

21 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

22 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater

23 - Phoenix, AZ - Nile

24 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

26 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco

27 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

29 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

30 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

December

2 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

3 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater

4 - Omaha, NE - Admiral

5 - Chicago, IL - Avondale

6 - Pontiac, MI - Crofoot Ballroom

7 - Columbus, OH - King of Clubs

8 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Monarch

10 - Worcester, MA – Palladium (Upstairs)

11 - Mechanicsburg, PA - Lovedraft's

12 - Jacksonville, NC - Hooligans

13 - Columbia, SC - The Senate

14 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room