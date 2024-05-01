MORBID ANGEL Announce "Devastation On The Nation" US Tour With SUFFOCATION, UADA, And Others
May 1, 2024, an hour ago
Florida death metal vets, Morbid Angel, have announced that they are hitting the road this November with Suffocation, UADA, Mortiferum, Fulci, and Knoll.
The "Devastation On The Nation Tour 2024" kicks off on November 14 in Tampa, Florida, and concludes on December 14 in Ft. Lauderdale. Dates are listed below.
Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 3, here.
Tour dates:
November
15 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum
16 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Heaven)
17 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
19 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live Midtown
20 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live
21 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
22 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater
23 - Phoenix, AZ - Nile
24 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues
26 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco
27 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall
29 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom
30 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
December
2 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall
3 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater
4 - Omaha, NE - Admiral
5 - Chicago, IL - Avondale
6 - Pontiac, MI - Crofoot Ballroom
7 - Columbus, OH - King of Clubs
8 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Monarch
10 - Worcester, MA – Palladium (Upstairs)
11 - Mechanicsburg, PA - Lovedraft's
12 - Jacksonville, NC - Hooligans
13 - Columbia, SC - The Senate
14 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room