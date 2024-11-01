MORBID ANGEL Drop Off Bill For "Devastation On The Nation" US Tour; I AM MORBID Steps In

Florida death metal vets, Morbid Angel, were scheduled to headline the "Devastation On The Nation" tour, launching on November 15. Morbid Angel have dropped off the bill, with I Am Morbid stepping in to replace them.

A message from organizers states: "The highly anticipated Devastation On The Nation Tour presented by Vox&Hops Metal Podcast kicks off in less than three weeks, and we’ve got an important update to share!

"Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances, Morbid Angel will no longer be joining us on this tour. Stepping up to take the headlining spot is none other than I Am Morbid! Fronted by David Vincent, the original Morbid Angel vocalist and bassist, the band includes Morbid Angel’s original and legendary drummer Pete Sandoval, and guitarists Bill Hudson (Doro, Northtale) and Richie Brown (Terrorizer, ex-Trivium).

"Get ready to be blown away as I Am Morbid delivers an unforgettable set, performing classic tracks from the Vincent & Sandoval era, including fan favorites from Altars of Madness, Blessed Are The Sick, Covenant, and Domination."

David Vincent adds: "A U.S. tour for I Am Morbid is long overdue. We are looking forward to bringing the old school morbid legacy to our friends across the nation!”.

Organizers conclude: "Don’t miss out on this epic tour—tickets are selling fast for all 25 shows, so grab yours now and prepare for a night of relentless metal madness!'

The "Devastation On The Nation Tour 2024" kicks off on November 14 in Tampa, Florida, and concludes on December 14 in Ft. Lauderdale. Also on the bill are Suffocation, UADA, Mortiferum, Fulci, and Knoll.

Dates are listed below. Tickets here.

Tour dates:

November

15 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum

16 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Heaven)

17 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

19 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live Midtown

20 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

21 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

22 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater

23 - Phoenix, AZ - Nile

24 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

26 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco

27 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

29 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

30 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

December

2 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

3 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater

4 - Omaha, NE - Admiral

5 - Chicago, IL - Avondale

6 - Pontiac, MI - Crofoot Ballroom

7 - Columbus, OH - King of Clubs

8 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Monarch

10 - Worcester, MA – Palladium (Upstairs)

11 - Mechanicsburg, PA - Lovedraft's

12 - Jacksonville, NC - Hooligans

13 - Columbia, SC - The Senate

14 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room