MORBID ANGEL Enlists Drummer CHARLIE KORYN For "United States Tour Of Terror"

Morbid Angel's "United States Tour Of Terror" launches Wednesday, March 15, in Pensacola. The band have announced that drummer Charlie Koryn (Ascended Dead, Incantation, Funebrarum, Skeletal Remains) will join them for the trek.

Says Morbid Angel: "Steve, Trey, and Dan are excited to get back out there and pummel every audience, and helping us do so on this run behind the kit will be Charlie Koryn. SEE YOU IN THE PIT!"



The "United States Tour Of Terror" tour will feature support from Revocation, Skeletal Remains (March 15 - April 4), Vitriol (April 6 - 22), and Crypta.

Tickets are available here.

Tour dates:

March

15 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl

17 - Houston, TX - Rise

18 - Dallas, TX - Amplified Live

19 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

21 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theater

23 - Reno, NV - Virginia Street Brewhouse

24 - San Francisco, CA - Great American

25 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

26 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent

28 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

30 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

31 - Belvidere, IL - Apollo Theater

April

1 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

2 - Hobart, IN - The Art Theater

4 - Ft Wayne, IN - Piere's

6 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop

7 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverfront Live

8 - Columbus, OH - The King Of Clubs

9 - Pittsburgh, PA - Jergel’s

11 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater

12 - Philadelphia, PA - Warehouse On Watts

14 - Albany, NY - Empire Live

15 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

16 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

18 - Knoxville, TN - The Concourse

19 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

21 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum

22 - Ft Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room