MORBID ANGEL Enlists Drummer CHARLIE KORYN For "United States Tour Of Terror"
March 14, 2023, an hour ago
Morbid Angel's "United States Tour Of Terror" launches Wednesday, March 15, in Pensacola. The band have announced that drummer Charlie Koryn (Ascended Dead, Incantation, Funebrarum, Skeletal Remains) will join them for the trek.
Says Morbid Angel: "Steve, Trey, and Dan are excited to get back out there and pummel every audience, and helping us do so on this run behind the kit will be Charlie Koryn. SEE YOU IN THE PIT!"
The "United States Tour Of Terror" tour will feature support from Revocation, Skeletal Remains (March 15 - April 4), Vitriol (April 6 - 22), and Crypta.
Tour dates:
March
15 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl
17 - Houston, TX - Rise
18 - Dallas, TX - Amplified Live
19 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live
21 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theater
23 - Reno, NV - Virginia Street Brewhouse
24 - San Francisco, CA - Great American
25 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
26 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent
28 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater
30 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave
31 - Belvidere, IL - Apollo Theater
April
1 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
2 - Hobart, IN - The Art Theater
4 - Ft Wayne, IN - Piere's
6 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop
7 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverfront Live
8 - Columbus, OH - The King Of Clubs
9 - Pittsburgh, PA - Jergel’s
11 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater
12 - Philadelphia, PA - Warehouse On Watts
14 - Albany, NY - Empire Live
15 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
16 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage
18 - Knoxville, TN - The Concourse
19 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
21 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum
22 - Ft Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room