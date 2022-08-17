MORBIKON - Blackened Death Metal Project Featuring MUNICIPAL WASTE, FINNTROLL Members Release Animated "Universal Funeral" Video

Morbikon, the evil new blackened death metal project featuring guitarist/bassist Phil “Land Phil” Hall (Municipal Waste, Cannabis Corpse, Iron Reagan), drummer Dave Witte (Municipal Waste, Discordance Axis), and vocalist Mathias "Vreth" Lillmåns (Finntroll, …And Oceans), today unleashes their debut video/single, “Universal Funeral”. The single serves as a teaser to the band’s imminent new full-length.

A creative effort of Land Phil exploring the dark corners of extreme music, Morbikon is guided by the second wave of Scandinavia’s black metal and melodic death metal scenes of the ‘90s.

Comments Hall, "Over the past seventeen years, I’ve had the great fortune of playing thrash and death metal all over the world and I’ve appreciated every moment of it! It’s no secret that I am a fan of almost every stylistic corner of metal, and there is one dark and evil corner in particular that I wanted to try my hand in. Morbikon was born from my love of the classic bands of the second wave of this style as well as from my newly budding interest in creating animation. It was a very challenging endeavor to write these epic songs and create an equally epic animated video. This first single is my very first foray into both artistic realms but I really enjoy the end result. I hope that you do too!”

Watch Morbikon’s animated “Universal Funeral” video below.

The “Universal Funeral” single is available as a lathe cut square 7” (limited to 100 copies), cassette (limited to 200 copies), and digitally. Find ordering options at the Tankcrimes webshop here, or Bandcamp here.

Details on the band's debut full-length will be revealed in the weeks to come. Stay tuned.

Morbikon:

Phil "Land Phil" Hall – guitars, bass

Dave Witte - drums

Mathias "Vreth" Lillmåns - vocals

Quotidius - lyrics