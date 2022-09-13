MORBIKON Feat. MUNICIPAL WASTE, FINNTROLL Members Announce Ov Mournful Twilight Debut; New Track Streaming

Morbikon, the new blackened death metal project featuring guitarist/bassist Phil “Land Phil” Hall (Municipal Waste, Cannabis Corpse, Iron Reagan), drummer Dave Witte (Municipal Waste, Discordance Axis), and vocalist Mathias “Vreth” Lillmåns (Finntroll, …And Oceans), will release their Ov Mournful Twilight debut full-length on October 28 via Tankcrimes, today unveiling the record’s artwork, track listing, and preorders.

The creative effort of Land Phil exploring the dark corners of extreme music, Morbikon is guided by the second wave of Scandinavia’s black metal and melodic death metal scenes of the ‘90s.

"Morbikon to me is an opportunity to explore new atmospheres and new realms of extreme metal,” notes Hall. “I wanted to fill it with memorable hooks and punishing moments. I am very happy with the result of these songs and hope everyone notices the amount of detail that has been added to every corner of the music. I also have to give Dave Witte a lot of credit for laying down amazing drum tracks that added so much to these songs."

In advance of the record’s release, today the band releases “Cursed To March On Shattered Limbs”.

Comments Hall, "This is a special track to me. It’s probably the first six-plus minute track I have ever written. I put a lot of effort in making it as dynamic and memorable as possible. I noticed early how strong it was turning out and it is definitely a standout track on the album. Enjoy!"

Ov Mournful Twilight will be released on CD, limited edition LP, and digitally. Preorder at the Tankcrimes webshop.

Additionally, Decibel Magazine will release a special Half Silver/Half Black vinyl edition of the record (limited to 100 copies) with an exclusive full color woven patch.

Morbikon:

Phil "Land Phil" Hall – guitars, bass

Dave Witte - drums

Mathias "Vreth" Lillmåns - vocals

Quotidius - lyrics

(Photo – Marc Birr)