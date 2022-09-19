MORDRED Debut "Demonic #7" Music Video Feat. TESTAMENT Singer CHUCK BILLY

San Francisco's Mordred have released a video for "Demonic #7", which can be viewed below. The video is the latest visual piece for the band’s first new album in over 25 years, The Dark Parade, which was shot and edited by Eddie Granillo (Instagram @kept1) and stars Testament vocalist Chuck Billy as… the devil.

"The way I remember it, Eddie and Jeff [Gomes], our drummer, came up with the Chuck Billy devil storyline. It was Szandora LaVey [daughter of the infamous Anton LaVey] who was able to talk Chuck into painting him up when she came with the red paint, devil horns and the idea of being demon ladies,” explains singer Scott Holderby about the behind-the-scenes process.

“Szan and Edie Eve choreographed all of their moves, and our good friend Larry Chandeler did all of the animations and post-production so that Eddie could edit. It was a really fun shoot, despite a dry ice debacle, but, oh well, we had our personal smoke machine to puff it up. It was also nice that our seventh band member Chris Powell could be in the video as well, (as he helped write the song and played on the recording of it). Ken Mooney crushed his part too (he’s actually a great singer in real life). There are realms even lower than hell..."

The Dark Parade is available on CD, cassette and digital but another vinyl variant will be available later this fall, since the original limited colored vinyl sold out so quickly. The new version will be black/red splatter and can be pre-ordered here, along with CD, cassette and digital links.

Tracklisting:

"Demonic #7"

"Malignancy"

"I Am Charlie"

"Dragging For Bodies"

"The Dark Parade"

"All Eyes On The Prize"

"Dented Lives"

"Smash Goes The Bottle"

"All Eyes On The Prize" video:

“Malignancy” video:

"Demonic #7":

Mordred lineup:

Scott Holderby - vocals

Art Liboon - bass

James Sanguinetti - guitar

Danny White - guitar

Aaron “DJ Pause” Vaughn - turntables/keyboards

Jeff Gomes - drum