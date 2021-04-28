MORDRED Release Official Lyric Video For New Single "Demonic #7"; The Dark Parade Album Out In July

San Francisco crossover thrash metal act, Mordred, have unleashed the lyric video for their new song, “Demonic #7”. The clip, which was produced by graphic artist Andy Pilkington at Very Metal Art (Flotsam And Jetsam, Skindred), can be viewed below.

“Timing on the release of ‘Demonic #7’ comes at a point when the USA and many countries around the world seem more divided than they've ever been in our lifetime,” explains guitarist Danny White. “As we begin to hopefully and tentatively emerge from the self-imposed cocoon of covid, we ask ourselves if things will start to get better, or will it be a case of just when you thought it couldn't get any worse, ’There are realms even lower than hell.’"

“Demonic #7” includes special guest Christian Powell (Othello’s Revenge), who plays guitar and contributed to writing. In addition, The Dark Parade features five-sixths of the personnel from Mordred's acclaimed 1991 record In This Life, plus new drummer Jeff Gomes (formerly of Fungo Mungo and MIRV). The album is the follow-up to their acclaimed 2020 EP Volition, and their first full-length record since 1994's The Next Room.

Outside of their 2015 single “The Baroness”, Volition marked the first new Mordred music since the band’s 2013 reunion. The four songs on that effort saw the group return to the scene with a revitalized energy and successfully recapture their classic sound, which is rooted in thrash metal but veers off the straightforward path for more adventurous musical explorations by utilizing funk-infused musicianship and hip-hop influences. The Dark Parade is the continuation of the aural momentum that Mordred regained on Volition and showcases a band that sounds as fresh now as they did during their initial decade of existence.

"Demonic #7” is the first taste of The Dark Parade, Mordred’s first full-length album in over 25 years. Set to be released via M-Theory Audio on July 23, the record - which will be offered on CD, digital, cassette, blue vinyl with orange splatter and a limited-edition, mail-order exclusive white vinyl variant - can be pre-ordered here.

Tracklisting:

"Demonic #7"

"Malignancy"

"I Am Charlie"

"Dragging For Bodies"

"The Dark Parade"

"All Eyes On The Prize"

"Dented Lives"

"Smash Goes The Bottle"

Mordred lineup:

Scott Holderby - vocals

Art Liboon - bass

James Sanguinetti - guitar

Danny White - guitar

Aaron “DJ Pause” Vaughn - turntables/keyboards

Jeff Gomes - drum