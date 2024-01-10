MORGUL BLADE – Video Shoot Complete, Attention Turns To European Tour

Eccentric Philadelphia based blackened Tolkien metallers Morgul Blade have awoken from the winter slumber with a multi-pronged attack. The foursome just shot a video, with Blood Sick Productions, the local, low budget horror film outlet. It is for the still untitled sophomore effort, on No Remorse Records.

Plans now focus on filling out a week-long European trek, around the April 26th appearance at Keep It True, in Germany.

Their maiden voyage overseas, the band is doing it DIY and asking for help setting up gigs in the surrounding area. A pair of dates already secured in France, frontman/guitarist Klauf (aka Rich Klaus) is seeking viable shows in "Germany, Netherlands, Italy, France (Paris area) Belgium or Austria," on the specific dates: April 19-21, 24 and 28.

Serious inquiries are asked to email him: MORGULBLADE_HM at Gmail.com or DM via their Facebook account.