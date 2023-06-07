Morrison Hotel Gallery To Unveil LED ZEPPELIN Exhibition With Exclusive Rare Photos And Signed Prints

Morrison Hotel Gallery is proud to present an upcoming exhibition featuring one of the most iconic rock and roll bands of all time: Led Zeppelin.

Opening on June 8 in Los Angeles and New York, the career-spanning retrospective chronicles the band’s exalted rise, widely-storied world tours and rare moments in music history immortalized only in memory and fine art photography. The exhibition will feature a special opening night party transporting patrons back in time to when rock gods ruled and Zeppelin was king, commencing on Thursday, June 8 from 7-9 PM at Morrison Hotel Gallery Sunset Marquis located at 1200 Alta Loma Road in West Hollywood, and from 6-8 PM at Morrison Hotel Gallery 116 Prince Street in New York City, with support from WhistlePig Whiskey.

The exhibition will feature album artwork from Led Zeppelin IV designed and signed by Jimmy Page, last edition signed prints by late photographers Baron Wolman, Peter Simon, Peter Tarnoff, and Terry O’Neill, and an iconic photo from Led Zeppelin’s first photoshoot ever as a band, sold exclusively through Morrison Hotel Gallery. Visitors will be able to glimpse behind-the-scenes of some of their most memorable moments throughout their career.

Morrison Hotel Gallery has worked hard to curate this one-of-a-kind exhibition, bringing together a collection of rare and seminal works by internationally-acclaimed photographers Bob Gruen, Lynn Goldsmith, Henry Diltz, Michael Zagaris, Jay Dickman, Richard E. Aaron, Barrie Wentzell, Michael Brennan, Herb Greene, Allen Tannenbaum, Thomas Monaster, Dick Barnatt, James Fortune, Robert M. Knight, and Jimmy Page’s daughter Scarlet Page.

"For over five decades, Led Zeppelin has inspired and entertained generations of music lovers with their dynamic sound and mesmerizing performances,” said Morrison Hotel Gallery co-owner Timothy White. “We are excited to host this exhibition of their history, which will give people an opportunity to celebrate the reign and legacy of one of the greatest rock and roll acts of all time."

On public view in Los Angeles and New York City through Thursday, June 22, with select works and additional imagery available online, here.

RSVP to the opening reception here.