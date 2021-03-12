MORSE / PORTNOY / GEORGE To Release Cover To Cover & Cover 2 Cover On Vinyl For First Time

Neal Morse, Mike Portnoy & Randy George returned to their Cover To Cover series with the new Cov3r To Cov3r, a brand new third instalment. Now, for the first time ever, the first and second albums will see a vinyl release on April 23. Both Cover To Cover & Cover 2 Cover will arrive on Gatefold 180g 2LP + CD, and are available to pre-order below.

- Cover To Cover

- Cover 2 Cover

Cover To Cover tracklisting:

"Where The Streets Have No Name" (U2)

"I’m The Man" (Joe Jackson)

"What Is Life?" (George Harrison)

"Badge" (Cream)

"Maybe I’m Amazed" (Paul McCartney)

"Day After Day" (Badfinger)

"Pleasant Valley Sunday" (The Monkees)

"Tuesday Afternoon" (The Moody Blues)

"Can’t Find My Way Home" (Blind Faith)

"I’m Free / Sparks" (The Who)

"Where Do The Children Play" (Cat Stevens)

"Feelin’ Stronger EverydayV (Chicago)

"Rock N Roll Suicide" (David Bowie)

Cover 2 Cover tracklisting:

"(What's So Funny About) Peace, Love & Understanding" (Elvis Costello)

"Lido Shuffle" (Boz Scaggs)

"Crazy Horses" (The Osmonds)

"Driven To Tears" (The Police)

"Come Sail Away" (Styx)

"Rikki Don’t Lose That Number" (Steely Dan)

"Lemons Never Forget" (The Bee Gees)

"The Letter" (Joe Cocker)

"I Saw The Light" (Todd Rundgren)

"Teacher" (Jethro Tull)

"Southern Man/Needle And The Damage Done/Cinnamon Girl" (Neil Young)

"Starless" (King Crimson)

Morse, Portnoy & George first worked together on Neal Morse’s Testimony Live project back in 2003, and since then they have devised and recorded countless Neal Morse albums, including three with The Neal Morse Band.

The three friends have also released music as Morse, Portnoy & George: so far, two Cover to Cover albums have been produced, each being a collection of covers of their favorite songs. As Portnoy explains: “One of the first things myself, Neal and Randy usually start talking about what we can cover when we gather for one of Neal’s solo albums, should we have some leftover time at the end of the session. Most of the songs are rooted in the 60s and 70s and are songs / bands we grew up with.” Explains George, “We all share an attachment for this era of music, so we each throw out song ideas, see what sticks, and record the ones we like the most!”

The trio has covered songs from such greats as, Paul McCartney, Cream, The Who, Jethro Tull, Steely Dan, and many more. They also have also covered some prog classics from the likes of King Crimson and YES.

(Photo - Robert Smith)