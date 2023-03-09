MORTA SKULD - 30th Anniversary Edition Of Dying Remains Due In April Via Peaceville Records

Morta Skuld present a special 2CD and limited edition red vinyl LP edition of their classic 1993 debut album, Dying Remains. The release marks 30 years since its release and the 2CD features Morta Skuld’s influential early demos Gory Departure and Prolong The Agony, as well as rare rehearsal tracks.

The band had the following to say regarding the landmark anniversary: “We can't express how excited we are to celebrate Dying Remains turning 30 years old. We are so thankful for all the support and are honoured that fans have held this album in such high regard over these last 30 years. And so, three decades after entering the studio to record what was our first record, in the coming weeks we will embark again into the studio to record our new studio album. This will be ten tracks of fresh but yet rooted material, staying true to our sound as always, and we can't wait to share this with you all.”

Morta Skuld – Dying Remains 30th Anniversary Edition tracklist:

CD

Disc 1

"Lifeless"

"Without Sin"

"Devoured Fears"

"Dying Remains"

"Useless To Mankind"

"Rotting Ways"

"Withering Seclusion"

"Hatred Creation"

"Scarred"

"Consuming Existence"

"Presumed Dead"

Disc 2

"Intro" (Gory Depature Demo 1990)

"Sacrificial Rite" (Gory Depature Demo 1990)

"Gory Departure" (Gory Depature Demo 1990)

"Preacher Of Lies" (Gory Depature Demo 1990)

"Senseless Killing" (Gory Depature Demo 1990)

"Through Eyes Of Death" (Prolong The Agony Demo 1990)

"Feast From Within" (Prolong The Agony Demo 1990)

"Prolong The Agony (Crucifix)" (Prolong The Agony Demo 1990)

"Of Evil" (Prolong The Agony Demo 1990)

"Devoured Fears" (Rehearsal Recording 1991)

"Eternal Suffering" (Rehearsal Recording 1991)

"Prolong The Agony" (Rehearsal Recording 1991)

"Untitled" (Rehearsal Recording 1991)

LP

Side A

"Lifeless"

"Without Sin"

"Devoured Fears"

"Dying Remains"

"Useless To Mankind"

"Rotting Ways"

Side B

"Withering Seclusion"

"Hatred Creation"

"Scarred"

"Consuming Existence"

"Presumed Dead"

Morta Skuld formed in Milwaukee in 1990, quickly producing two demos before going on to release three albums on Peaceville Records (initially via legendary sub-label Deaf Records) in the early-mid '90s. Many years later, and with a new lineup, founder and mainman David Gregor then reunited with Peaceville for the recent opuses Wounds Deeper Than Time, and Suffer For Nothing, showing that none of the brutal and inspired magic of the band's former years had been lost.

Dying Remains was Morta Skuld's debut, released in 1993 and recorded at Cornerstone Studios. Morta Skuld brought a refreshing blend of heavy and brutal death and doom, along with occasionally more atmospheric and melodic elements, instead of many straight forward high-octane death metal releases prevalent in the United States at the time. This was an element which helped to distinguish them from many of their peers, establishing the band and leading to shows with such classic acts as Obituary, Death, Deicide, Napalm Death, Fear Factory, and Cannibal Corpse.