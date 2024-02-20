MORTA SKULD Release “Perfect Prey” Video; Creation Undone Album Out Friday

Morta Skuld will release their new album, Creation Undone, on February 23 via Peaceville Records. The album will be released on LP, limited edition Green LP, CD and digital. Pre-order the album here. New single and video for "Perfect Prey" is streaming below.

"The song ‘Perfect Prey’ is about control and how the powers that be can really put a stronghold on us as humans, I felt it was like shooting fish in a barrel and that we as people were the perfect prey," Dave Gregor, Morta Skuld

Scribe Greg Pratt scored the album a 7.5 in his review – read here.

Scaling new heights of brutality for the longstanding US death metal veterans, Creation Undone is the latest work of inspired extremity from frontman and mastermind Dave Gregor and co. In a time when the band’s iconic and celebrated debut Dying Remains reaches its thirty year milestone, and with recent live activity on both sides of the Atlantic seeing the quartet performing to a ravenous fanbase of metalheads both old and new, Morta Skuld now returns with a ten track opus of pure death metal in their unrelenting and unwavering pursuit of heaviness, still going strong after three decades, as the band unleashes their successor to 2020’s Suffer For Nothing.

With themes exploring an increasingly savage, corrupt and destructive state of the world in present times, and executed with a razor-sharp precision, with ferocious and hook-laden compositions to match and even exceed any of their highly regarded early output, Creation Undone was recorded and mixed at Belle City Sound Studios by Chris Djuricic, with mastering work conducted at Flatline Audio with Dave Otero.

Morta Skuld formed in Milwaukee in 1990, quickly producing two demos before going on to release three albums on Peaceville Records (initially via legendary sub-label Deaf Records) in the early-mid 90's. Many years later, and with a new lineup, founder and main-man David Gregor then reunited with Peaceville for the opuses Wounds Deeper Than Time, and Suffer For Nothing, showing that none of the brutal & inspired magic of the band's former years had been lost.

Tracklisting:

"We Rise We Fall"

"The End Of Reason"

"Painful Conflict"

"Unforeseen Obstacles"

"Perfect Prey"

"Soul Piercing Sorrow"

"Into Temptation"

"Self Destructive Emotions"

"Oblivion"

"By Design"

"Perfect Prey" video:

"We Rise We Fall" video: