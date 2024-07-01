MORTIIS Adds New Dates To Upcoming North American Headline Tour

Dungeon synth master Mortiis has now added two new performances to his upcoming North American The Dungeons Are Calling headlining tour, now stopping in Salt Lake City, UT on September 15 and Phoenix, AZ on September 22.

The tour will be in celebration of Mortiis' seminal 1993 album, Født Til Å Herske, which played a significant role in popularizing the dungeon synth genre and was re-recorded in 2023. The full itinerary can be found below, get tickets here.

Mortiis previously announced Brighter Death Now as direct support, who will be performing parts of his Necrose Evangelicum album from 1995 for this tour for the first time. The band will join from the tour kickoff through the Los Angeles stop on September 21. Local openers will also be added, which are handpicked by Mortiis himself!

Mortiis' live soundscape will be accompanied with visuals created by renowned artist and illustrator David Thierree, known for his work with Mortiis, Behemoth, and others.

Previously announced support for the tour includes Sombre Arcane (September 4-17), Malfet (September 14 - 28), and appearances by Fogweaver in Denver, CO and Albuquerque, NM.

Tour dates:

September

4 - Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery*~

5 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz*~

6 - Boston, MA - Sonia*~

7 - Philadelphia, PA - Kung Fu Necktie*~

8 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge*~

9 - Pittsburgh, PA - Preserving Underground*~

10 - Detroit, MI - The Sanctuary*~

11 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's*~

12 - St. Paul, MN - White Rock Lounge*~

13 - Lincoln, NE - 1867 Bar*~

14 - Denver, CO - The Oriental*^#~

15 – Salt Lake City, UT – Aces High Saloon*^#~

17 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon*^~

18 - Eugene, OR - John Henry's^~

19 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge^~

20 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick^~

21 - Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom^~

22 – Phoenix, AZ – Last Exit Live^~

23 – Albuquerque, NM – Launchpad^# (New date)

24 - Haltom City, TX - Haltom Theater^

25 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live^

26 - Houston, TX – Secret Group^

27 - New Orleans, LA - The Goat^

28 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Altar)^

* with Sombre Arcane

^ with Malfet

# with Fogweaver

~with Brighter Death Now

(Photo - Peter Beste)