MORTIIS Adds New Dates, Updated Venues To North American Headlining Tour; BRIGHTER DEATH NOW Announced As Direct Support

Dungeon synth master Mortiis welcomes Brighter Death Now as direct support for the upcoming North American The Dungeons Are Calling headlining tour, who will be performing parts of his Necrose Evangelicum album from 1995 for this tour for the first time. The band will join from the tour kickoff through the Los Angeles stop on September 21. Local openers will also be added, which are handpicked by Mortiis himself.

In addition, a performance has been added to Albuquerque, NM to the previously announced routing and has updated venues in Los Angeles, CA and Houston, TX. The tour will be in celebration of Mortiis' seminal 1993 album, Født Til Å Herske, which played a significant role in popularizing the dungeon synth genre and was re-recorded in 2023.

Mortiis live soundscape will be accompanied with visuals created by renowned artist and illustrator David Thierree, known for his work with Mortiis, Behemoth, and others.

Mortiis comments:

“The circle comes unbroken once more, as we’ve evoked the ghosts of Født Til Å Herske and 'Necrose Evangelicum.' I’m beyond excited to have reconnected with Roger Karmanik, in this quest to reawaken our shared past of a quarter century ago. I have reinforced, and iron-clad the sound of 'Født Til Å Herske,' while the sound of Brighter Death Now´s Necrose Evangelicum will send your soul screaming into oblivion.”

Roger Karmanik of Brighter Death Now adds:

“Life just turns in the most curious ways! Heading off on a US-tour with my old friend Håvard is one of these. Releasing 3 of his early albums on my label Cold Meat Industry in the 90’s as well as having Mortiis as cooperation on the Brighter Death Now album 'Necrose Evangelicum' leaves no better option than to reinvent this for me groundbreaking album and to perform it live for the first time ever. Death Industrial meets Dark Dungeon! Free your soul, let the body burn!”

Previously announced support for the tour includes Sombre Arcane (September 4-17), Malfet (September 14 - 28), and appearances by Fogweaver in Denver, CO and Albuquerque, NM.

Tour dates:

September

4 - Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery*~

5 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz*~

6 - Boston, MA - Sonia*~

7 - Philadelphia, PA - Kung Fu Necktie*~

8 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge*~

9 - Pittsburgh, PA - Preserving Underground*~

10 - Detroit, MI - The Sanctuary*~

11 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's*~

12 - St. Paul, MN - White Rock Lounge*~

13 - Lincoln, NE - 1867 Bar*~

14 - Denver, CO - The Oriental*^#~

17 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon*^~

18 - Eugene, OR - John Henry's^~

19 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge^~

20 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick^~

21 - Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom^~ (Venue change)

23 – Albuquerque, NM – Launchpad^# (New date)

24 - Haltom City, TX - Haltom Theater^

25 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live^

26 - Houston, TX – Secret Group^ (Venue change)

27 - New Orleans, LA - The Goat^

28 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Altar)^

* with Sombre Arcane

^ with Malfet

# with Fogweaver

~with Brighter Death Now

(Photo - Peter Beste)