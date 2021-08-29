MOTHER OF ALL Feat. TESTAMENT Bassist STEVE DI GIORGIO Share "Curators Of Our World Scope" Playthrough Video

Tech / melodeath unit Mother Of All released their debut album, Age Of The Solipsist, in June via Black Lion Records. Now the band has premiered a playthrough video for "Curators Of Our World Scope", performed by Martin Haumann on drums, Steve Di Giorgio on bass and Frederik Jensen on guitars. Video edited by Frederik Jensen.

Age Of The Solipsist artwork and tracklisting:

"Autumn"

"We Don’t Agree"

"Curators Of Our World Scope"

"Age Of The Solipsist"

"At The Edge Of A Dream"

"Blood Still Owed"

"Feel The Pain"

