MOTHER OF ALL Feat. TESTAMENT Bassist STEVE DI GIORGIO Share “We Don’t Agree” Playthrough Video

Prog / melodeath unit Mother Of All’s upcoming debut album, Age Of The Solipsist, features legendary bassist Steve Di Giorgio (Testament, Death) and rising Danish guitarist Frederik Jensen. Formed in 2013, Mother Of All is the brainchild of Martin Haumann, an in-demand and highly prolific musician who has previously performed worldwide as the drummer of Myrkur, Afsky, and many others.

To present their second single, “We Don’t Agree”, Mother Of All offers a playthrough performance video upon the world. The track is available on all digital platforms.

Steve Di Giorgio has this to say about the song:

“This one was tricky and a bit complex, yet flowed in a good way. It’s brutal yet no loss of the melodic soul, which keeps it musical. Felt aggressive in nature but has a catchy rhythmic bounce that kept me focused in the low-end realm nicely. Some nice chops going on in this one too, but it’s short ‘n sweet, which gives it a slight hardcore edge too. Really fun to participate in a trio format. I think the honesty of the organic instruments comes thru more… I think you’ll agree!”

Guitarist Frederik Jensen also comments:

“This song is one of my favorites from the album. The way it combines the fast blast beat sections and the thrashy groove, that kicks in halfway through, makes it fun and exciting to both listen to and play!”

Vocalist and drummer Martin Haumann says:

“So many different elements in this song that you wouldn’t expect from a pure death metal approach… and definitely a challenge to play and scream.”

The album, Age Of The Solipsist. will be out June 11th via Black Lion Records. Pre-Order CD / digital at this location.

Tracklisting:

"Autumn"

"We Don’t Agree"

"Curators Of Our World Scope"

"Age Of The Solipsist"

"At The Edge Of A Dream"

"Blood Still Owed"

"Feel The Pain"

"Autumn":

For further details, visit Mother Of All on Facebook.