MOTHER OF GRAVES - Death / Doom Outfit To Release The Periapt Of Absence Album In October; "Upon Burdened Hands" Single Streaming

Indianapolis melodic death/doom purveyors, Mother Of Graves, return to the surface with The Periapt Of Absence, a new and prolific dose of melancholy set to be unleashed on October 18 via Profound Lore Records.

The Periapt Of Absence delivers Mother Of Graves' most in depth and significant material to date. The follow-up to 2022’s critically lauded Where The Shadows Adorn, The Periapt Of Absence serves as a testament to Mother Of Graves' evolutionary journey and steadfast dedication to crafting their profoundly personal and enthralling rendition of death/doom metal.

Highlighted by Brandon Howe's soul crushing and poetic vocals, the offering transcends boundaries, delving deeper into realms of sorrow and introspection than their previous works. The album expands upon the band’s notoriously engrossing atmospheres, crushing passages that shine light on their death metal roots, monumental hooks, and melodies that will resonate for years to come. Each song provides a poignant exploration of the human experience, where moments of despair are illuminated by glimmers of hope and fleeting beauty. Through eight cathartic tales of heartache, love, and loss, Mother Of Graves beckons you to delve deep into the recesses of their dark and gloomy world.

In advance of the record’s release, today the band unveils first single, “Upon Burdened Hands”.

Notes Howe, "‘Upon Burdened Hands’ is a tale of severance and longing. Perseverance in the midst of uncertainty. Being separated from the one thing tethering you to this earth, but somewhere - still connected. It is one of our more melodic and hooky songs on the record, which I love, while holding an equal amount of heaviness and grit. I think we found a really nice balance of those things here. Included before the last half of the song is a reading of The Dream by Theodore Roethke, a favorite poet of mine. His work among select others solaced me through difficult times, and I thought this one in particular was a fitting piece for this song. Sink into the melancholic romance and let it take you where it may."

Listen to the single below.

The crushing production work of The Periapt Of Absence, provided by the band's Ben Sandman with dynamic mastering by the legend Dan Swanö, amplifies the monumental rhythm section anchored by drummer Don Curtis and bassist Corey Clark, while illuminating the intricate guitar harmonies skillfully woven by guitarists Ben Sandman and Chris Morrison.

The Periapt Of Absence will be released on CD, LP, and digital formats. Find pre-orders here.

The Periapt Of Absence tracklsting:

"Gallows"

"Shatter The Visage"

"A Scarlet Threnody"

"Apparition"

"The Periapt Of Absence"

"As The Earth Fell Silent"

"Upon Burdened Hands"

"Like Darkness To A Dying Flame"

"Upon Burdened Hands":

Mother Of Graves is:

Brandon Howe – vocals, keyboards

Chris Morrison – guitar

Ben Sandman – guitar

Corey Clark – bass

Don Curtis – drums

(Photo - Kristie Vantlin)