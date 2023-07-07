MOTIONLESS IN WHITE Announce Scoring The End Of The World Deluxe Edition
Motionless In White have announced details of a special deluxe edition of their celebrated new album Scoring The End Of The World. Available for preorder today, Scoring The End Of The World (Deluxe Edition) sees the band expanding on their acclaimed 2022 album with new four new bonus tracks including: “Hollow Points,” “Fool’s Gold,” “Timebomb” (STEOTW Mix), and “Porcelain: Ricky Motion Picture Collection”.
Set for worldwide release on September 8, Scoring The End Of The World (Deluxe Edition) will be available in multiple formats and on vinyl for the first time ever, in several different color variants including: Black, Orange, Hellfire, Scorched Earth, and Electric Purple, the latter of which comes with exclusive alternate cover artwork.
With guests as diverse as Bryan Garris of Knocked Loose, Caleb Shomo of Beartooth, and video game composer Mick Gordon, Scoring The End Of the World finds the group’s vision magnified wider than ever before with no shortage of teeth, fire, and blood. It’s the dawn of their biggest chapter yet.
Up next, Motionless In White will join the GRAMMY® Award-nominated In This Moment for an epic co-headline run across North America this summer. The Dark Horizon Tour will see the two bands alternating closing sets each night and performing at arenas and amphitheaters across the country. Find tickets at motionlessinwhite.net.
Expanding an already stacked slate in 2023, Motionless In White recently revealed their biggest North American headline run to date, 'The Touring The End of the World Tour,' kicking off this fall. Hitting the road in style, the band launch this run with a very special homecoming in Scranton, PA. Standing out as their biggest hometown gig ever, they launched 'The Scranton Apocalypse Fest' on September 16 at The Pavilion at Montage Mountain. The one-off event will feature a headlining set from Motionless In White, with additional performances by Parkway Drive, Knocked Loose, The Amity Affliction, After The Burial, Northlane, Alpha Wolf, and Make Them Suffer.
Tracklisting:
“Meltdown”
“Sign Of Life”
“Werewolf”
“Porcelain”
“Slaughterhouse” (feat. Bryan Garris)’
“Masterpiece”
“Cause Of Death”
“We Become The Night”
“Burned At Both Ends II”
“BFBTG: Corpse Nation”
“Cyberhex”
“Red White & Boom” (feat. Caleb Shomo)
“Scoring The End Of The World” (feat. Mick Gordon)
“Hollow Points”
“Fool’s Gold”
“Timebomb” (STEOTW Mix)
“Porcelain: Ricky Motion Picture Collection”
The Dark Horizon Tour:
July
8 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
9 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo RiverWorks
11 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Civic Center Coliseum
13 - Cadott, WI - Rockfest*
14 - Grand Rapids, MI - Upheaval Festival*
15 - Mansfield, OH - Inkcarceration Festival
17 - East Moline, IL - The Rust Belt
18 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena
19 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford Premiere Center
21 - Casper, WY - Ford Wyoming Center
22 - Billings, MT - First Interstate Arena at MetraPark
23 - Missoula, MT - Big Sky Brewing Company
26 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort
27 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles
29 - Flagstaff, AZ - Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill Park
30 - Grand Junction, CO - Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park
Auust
1 - Wichita, KS - Hartman Arena
2 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion
4 - Council Bluffs, IA - KIWR’s Rockfest – Westfair Amphitheater
5 - Camdenton, MO - Ozarks Amphitheater
6 - Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena
8 - Memphis, TN - The Soundstage at Graceland
9 - Mobile, AL - Mobile Civic Center Arena
11 - Huntsville, AL - Propst Arena
12 - Asheville, NC - Harrah's Cherokee Center
13 - Corbin, KY - Corbin Arena
15 - Evansville, IN - Ford Center
16 - Fort Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Expo Center
18 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
19 - Albany, NY - MVP Arena
* In This Moment only
The Touring The End Of The World Tour dates:
September
16 - Scranton, PA - “Scranton Apocalypse Fest” at The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
17 - Pittsburgh, PA - UPMC Events Center
19 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe
20 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom
21 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater
23 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater
24 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum
26 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel
27 - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Amphitheatre
29 - Los Angeles, CA - The Torch at the LA Coliseum
30 - Las Vegas, NV - Theater at Virgin Hotels
October
1 - San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic
3 - Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater
4 - Portland, OR - Theater of the Clouds
6 - Boise, ID - Revolution Concert House and Event Center
7 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Great Saltair
8 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom
10 - San Antonio, TX - Tech Port Arena
11 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall (Lawn)
13 - Atlanta, GA - Coca Cola Roxy
14 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House Of Blues
15 - TBA - TBA
17 - Nashville, TN - Wildhorse Saloon
18 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory at The District
20 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory
21 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
22 - Newport, KY - MegaCorp Pavilion
24 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore
25 - Toronto, ON - Rebel
26 - Laval, QC - Place Bell
28 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom
29 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway