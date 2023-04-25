MOTIONLESS IN WHITE Announce “The Touring The End Of The World Tour” With Special Guests KNOCKED LOOSE, AFTER THE BURIAL, ALPHA WOLF

Expanding an already stacked slate in 2023, hard rock giants Motionless In White have shared details of their biggest North American headline run to date, The Touring The End Of The World Tour, kicking off this fall. The upcoming trek includes support from special guests Knocked Loose, After The Burial, and Alpha Wolf. Pre-sale tickets for the new dates will be available starting Tuesday April 25 at 12 PM, ET with general on-sale beginning Friday April 28 at 10 AM, local time.

Hitting the road in style, Motionless In White will launch this run with a very special homecoming in Scranton, PA. Standing out as their biggest hometown gig ever, they will launch “The Scranton Apocalypse Fest” on September 16 at The Pavilion at Montage Mountain. The one-off event will feature a headlining set from Motionless In White, with additional performances by Parkway Drive, Knocked Loose, The Amity Affliction, After The Burial, Northlane, Alpha Wolf, and Make Them Suffer.

On its heels, The Touring The End Of The World Tour rolls through Pittsburgh, PA at UPMC Events Center on September 17 and various major markets across the country before closing out on October 29 in Boston, MA at MGM Music Hall at Fenway. For tickets and more information on the upcoming dates, visit motionlessinwhite.net.

Prior, they join Grammy Award-nominated act In This Moment for an epic co-headline run across North America this summer featuring special guests Fit For A King and From Ashes To New. The Dark Horizon Tour will see the two bands alternating closing sets each night and performing at arenas and amphitheaters across the country. The upcoming trek is set to kick off July 8 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT and continue through an August 19 performance at MVP Arena in Albany, NY. Tickets are available here.

The Touring The End Of The World Tour dates:

September

16 - Scranton, PA - “Scranton Apocalypse Fest” at The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

17 - Pittsburgh, PA - UPMC Events Center

19 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe

20 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom

21 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater

23 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

24 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum

26 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel

27 - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Amphitheatre

29 - Los Angeles, CA - The Torch at the LA Coliseum

30 - Las Vegas, NV - Theater at Virgin Hotels

October

1 - San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic

3 - Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater

4 - Portland, OR - Theater of the Clouds

6 - Boise, ID - Revolution Concert House and Event Center

7 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Great Saltair

8 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

10 - San Antonio, TX - Tech Port Arena

11 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall (Lawn)

13 - Atlanta, GA - Coca Cola Roxy

14 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House Of Blues

15 - TBA - TBA

17 - Nashville, TN - Wildhorse Saloon

18 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory at The District

20 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

21 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

22 - Newport, KY - MegaCorp Pavilion

24 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

25 - Toronto, ON - Rebel

26 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

28 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom

29 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway