MOTIONLESS IN WHITE Announce "Touring The End Of The World" UK & EU Tour 2025

Motionless In White have announced a long awaited UK headline run for 2025. The latest leg of their mammoth "Touring The End Of The World" tour will take in both the UK and mainland Europe, with tickets going on general sale at 10 AM on Friday, April 19 over at the Live Nation ticketstore. Full dates detailed below.

Says the band: "After multiple foiled attempts throughout the last album cycle, words cannot describe how excited we are to announce that we are finally coming to headline for you for the first time in over 4 years! Thank you for voicing your longing for a MIW headliner and helping us make it all happen. We’ll see you then to kick off what will be a gigantic 2025!"

Tour dates:

January

25 - Warsaw, Poland - EXPO XXI

28 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer

29 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz

February

1 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex 457

2 - Lyon, France - Le Transbordeur

4 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz Room 1

5 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera

7 - Toulouse, France - Le Bikini

8 - Paris, France - L'Olympia

13 - Brussels, Belgium - AB

14 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013 Poppodium

18 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy

19 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy

21 - Manchester, UK - O2 Victoria Warehouse

2 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton

Motionless In White are:

Chris Motionless [Vocals]

Ricky Olson [Guitar]

Ryan Sitkowski [Guitar]

Vinny Mauro [Drums]

Justin Morrow [Bass]