MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, BLACK VEIL BRIDES, ICE NINE KILLS Announce Additional Trinity Of Terror Tour Dates
October 11, 2022, an hour ago
Ice Nine Kills, Black Veil Brides, and Motionless In White have announced several additional dates for the third and final leg of their massively popular “Trinity of Terror” tour. The newly added dates - which include stops in Atlanta, Nashville, San Diego and more - will see three of the biggest names in modern hard rock bringing their incendiary live shows to the same stage each night along with special guests Atreyu.
Tickets for the new dates will be available to the general public on Friday, October 14 at 10:00 AM local time. For tickets and more information, visit trinityofterrortour.com. Citi is the official card of the Trinity of Terror show dates produced by Live Nation. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, October 11 at 11 AM local time until Friday, October 14 at 10 AM local time through the Citi Entertainment program.
Dates:
October
22 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young*
23 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young*
29 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young*
31 - El Paso, TX - El Paso County Coliseum^
November
1 - Lubbock, TX - Lonestar Events Center+
5 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Civic Center Coliseum
7 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum
8 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center
10 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center Arena
12 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory
13 - Gary, IN - Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
15 - Baltimore, MD - Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
17 - Lowell, MA - Tsongas Arena+
18 - Albany, NY - MVP Arena+
19 - Toronto, ON - Coca Cola Coliseum
21 - Laval, QC - Place Bell
22 - Rochester, NY - The Armory+
23 - New York, NY - HULU Theater at Madison Square Garden
25 – Atlanta, GA – Coca Cola Roxy^
26 - Orlando, FL - Orlando Amphitheater
27 - Boca Raton, FL - Sunset Cove Ampitheater+
29 - Corbin, KY - Corbin Arena+
30 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium^
December
2 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom^
3 – San Antonio, TX – Tech Port Center + Arena^+
5 – Rio Rancho, NM – Rio Rancho Events Center^
6 – Tucson, AZ – Tucson Convention Center^+
7 – Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater^
8 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Theater^
11 - Portland, OR - Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center
12 - Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater
^ Newly Added Leg 3 Date
* Festival Date
+ Not A Live Nation Date