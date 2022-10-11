MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, BLACK VEIL BRIDES, ICE NINE KILLS Announce Additional Trinity Of Terror Tour Dates

Ice Nine Kills, Black Veil Brides, and Motionless In White have announced several additional dates for the third and final leg of their massively popular “Trinity of Terror” tour. The newly added dates - which include stops in Atlanta, Nashville, San Diego and more - will see three of the biggest names in modern hard rock bringing their incendiary live shows to the same stage each night along with special guests Atreyu.

Tickets for the new dates will be available to the general public on Friday, October 14 at 10:00 AM local time. For tickets and more information, visit trinityofterrortour.com. Citi is the official card of the Trinity of Terror show dates produced by Live Nation. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, October 11 at 11 AM local time until Friday, October 14 at 10 AM local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

Dates:

October

22 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young*

23 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young*

29 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young*

31 - El Paso, TX - El Paso County Coliseum^

November

1 - Lubbock, TX - Lonestar Events Center+

5 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Civic Center Coliseum

7 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum

8 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center

10 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center Arena

12 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

13 - Gary, IN - Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana

15 - Baltimore, MD - Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena

17 - Lowell, MA - Tsongas Arena+

18 - Albany, NY - MVP Arena+

19 - Toronto, ON - Coca Cola Coliseum

21 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

22 - Rochester, NY - The Armory+

23 - New York, NY - HULU Theater at Madison Square Garden

25 – Atlanta, GA – Coca Cola Roxy^

26 - Orlando, FL - Orlando Amphitheater

27 - Boca Raton, FL - Sunset Cove Ampitheater+

29 - Corbin, KY - Corbin Arena+

30 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium^

December

2 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom^

3 – San Antonio, TX – Tech Port Center + Arena^+

5 – Rio Rancho, NM – Rio Rancho Events Center^

6 – Tucson, AZ – Tucson Convention Center^+

7 – Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater^

8 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Theater^

11 - Portland, OR - Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center

12 - Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater

^ Newly Added Leg 3 Date

* Festival Date

+ Not A Live Nation Date