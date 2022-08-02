MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, BLACK VEIL BRIDES & ICE NINE KILLS Announce Third Leg Of "Trinity Of Terror" Triple Co-Headline Tour

With their triple co-headline Trinity Of Terror summer run quickly approaching, Ice Nine Kills, Black Veil Brides, and Motionless In White have announced that they will expand the massively popular tour with a third leg this coming fall.

Thanks to the reception of fans, the bands are happy to announce a third leg of North American dates that will extend the Trinity Of Terror tour through December. The fall dates will see three of the biggest names in modern hard rock once again bringing their incendiary live shows to the same stage each night along with special guests Atreyu.

The new dates, which will see the three bands alternating closing sets each night, are set to begin on October 31 at El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, TX with stops in Houston, Baltimore, New York City, Toronto and more, with additional dates to be announced in the coming weeks. Tickets will be available to the general public on Friday, August 5 at 10 AM, local time. For tickets and more information, head here.

Citi is the official card of the U. dates of the Trinity Of Terror Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets to these new dates beginning August 2 at 11 AM, ET until Thursday, August 4 at 10 PM, local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details, head here.

Tour dates:

August

30 - Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre#

September

3 - Omaha, NE - Liberty First Credit Union Arena

4 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma*

6 - Fort Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Expo Center

7 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

9 - Scranton, PA - Toyota Pavilion at Montage Mountain

10 - Alton, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Fest*

11 - Asheville, NC - Exploreasheville.com Arena

13 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom

14 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

16 - Bonner Springs, MO - Azura Amphitheater

17 - Saint Charles, MO - The Family Arena

18 - Cincinnati, OH - ICON at The Andrew J Brady Music Center

October

7 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock*

22 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young*

23 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young*

29 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young*

31 - El Paso, TX - El Paso County Coliseum^

November

1 - Lubbock, TX - Lonestar Events Center^+

5 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Civic Center Coliseum^

7 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum^

8 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center^

10 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center Arena^

12 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory^

13 - Gary, IN - Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana^

15 - Baltimore, MD - Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena^

17 - Lowell, MA - Tsongas Arena^+

18 - Albany, NY - MVP Arena^+

19 - Toronto, ON - Coca Cola Coliseum^

21 - Laval, QC - Place Bell^

22 - Rochester, NY - The Armory^+

23 - New York, NY - HULU Theater at Madison Square Garden^

26 - Orlando, FL - Orlando Amphitheater^

27 - Boca Raton, FL - Sunset Cove Ampitheater^+

29 - Corbin, KY - Corbin Arena^+

December

11 - Portland, OR - Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center^

12 - Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater^

^ Newly Added Leg 3 Date

# Radio Show

* Festival Date

+ Not A Live Nation Date

(October 7 - No Black Veil Brides)