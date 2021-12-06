MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, BLACK VEIL BRIDES & ICE NINE KILLS Announce Trinity Of Terror Triple Co-Headline Tour
December 6, 2021, an hour ago
As a killer early Holiday gift for fans of all things dark and heavy, three of the biggest names in modern hard rock have announced that they will be joining forces for a triple co-headline North American tour next spring.
The Trinity Of Terror Tour will feature the unholy triumvirate of Motionless In White, Black Veil Brides and Ice Nine Kills and will be the first time ever that fans get to see all three bands on the same stage each night.
The coast-to-coast outing, which will see the three bands alternating closing sets each night, is set to kick off on March 17 in Mesa, AZ and make stops in Los Angeles, Chicago, Salt Lake City, Philadelphia, and more, before wrapping up with a performance at Norfolk’s Chartway Arena on April 27.
Fans will have access to purchase pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday, December 7 at 10 AM, ET with all remaining tickets going on sale to the public on Friday, December 10 at 10 AM, local time. For tickets and more information, head here.
Tour dates:
March
17 - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Amphitheater
18 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium
19 - San Jose, CA - San Joes Civic
21 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory
22 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Casino
23 - Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Convention Center
25 - Boise, ID - Revolution Concert House
26 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Great Salt Air
27 - Grand Junction, CO - Grand Junction Convention Center
29 - Wichita, KS - Cotillion Ballroom
30 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion
April
1 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom
2 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
3 - Oshkosh, WI - Oshkosh Arena
4 - Fargo, ND - Butler Arena at RRV Fairground
6 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe
7 - Pittsburgh, PA - UPMC Events Center
8 - Indianapolis, IN - The Pavilion at Pan Am
9 - Pikeville, KY - Appalachian Wireless Arena
11 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Riverworks
13 - Wallingford, CT - The Dome
14 - Portland, ME - Cross Insurance Arena
15 - Huntington, NY - Paramount Theater
16 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore
19 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company
21 - St. Augustine, FL - Saint Augustine Amphitheatre*
22 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena*
23 - Orlando, FL - Central Florida Fairground*
24 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues
26 - Charlotte, NC - Fillmore
27 - Norfolk, VA - Chartway Arena
* Radio Show