MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, BLACK VEIL BRIDES & ICE NINE KILLS Announce Trinity Of Terror Triple Co-Headline Tour

As a killer early Holiday gift for fans of all things dark and heavy, three of the biggest names in modern hard rock have announced that they will be joining forces for a triple co-headline North American tour next spring.

The Trinity Of Terror Tour will feature the unholy triumvirate of Motionless In White, Black Veil Brides and Ice Nine Kills and will be the first time ever that fans get to see all three bands on the same stage each night.

The coast-to-coast outing, which will see the three bands alternating closing sets each night, is set to kick off on March 17 in Mesa, AZ and make stops in Los Angeles, Chicago, Salt Lake City, Philadelphia, and more, before wrapping up with a performance at Norfolk’s Chartway Arena on April 27.

Fans will have access to purchase pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday, December 7 at 10 AM, ET with all remaining tickets going on sale to the public on Friday, December 10 at 10 AM, local time. For tickets and more information, head here.

Tour dates:

March

17 - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Amphitheater

18 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

19 - San Jose, CA - San Joes Civic

21 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

22 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Casino

23 - Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Convention Center

25 - Boise, ID - Revolution Concert House

26 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Great Salt Air

27 - Grand Junction, CO - Grand Junction Convention Center

29 - Wichita, KS - Cotillion Ballroom

30 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

April

1 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom

2 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

3 - Oshkosh, WI - Oshkosh Arena

4 - Fargo, ND - Butler Arena at RRV Fairground

6 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe

7 - Pittsburgh, PA - UPMC Events Center

8 - Indianapolis, IN - The Pavilion at Pan Am

9 - Pikeville, KY - Appalachian Wireless Arena

11 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Riverworks

13 - Wallingford, CT - The Dome

14 - Portland, ME - Cross Insurance Arena

15 - Huntington, NY - Paramount Theater

16 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

19 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company

21 - St. Augustine, FL - Saint Augustine Amphitheatre*

22 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena*

23 - Orlando, FL - Central Florida Fairground*

24 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

26 - Charlotte, NC - Fillmore

27 - Norfolk, VA - Chartway Arena

* Radio Show