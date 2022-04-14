MOTIONLESS IN WHITE Debut Music Video For New Single "Masterpiece"

Motionless In White have released a video for "Masterpiece", the second single from their upcoming album, Scoring The End Of The World, set for release on June 10. Watch the Max Moore-directed clip below.

Vocalist Chris Motionless elaborated on the ambitious new project: "'Cyberhex' is my love letter to you, our fans, for everything you have done for me over the course of some of the most mentally taxing few years I’ve had to go through. At times where I felt like my world was ending, as well as the world around us, it was always in my mind that I was able to turn to the special relationship we have created together for help, and I cannot thank you enough for that. Outside of my own personal experiences, it has been equally as fulfilling to me to see that in the face of tireless forces that continue to try and perpetuate hatred and negativity towards so many of us coexisting on this planet, we have all stood together to resist and fight back knowing that love and compassion will always prevail. We ARE the resistance. We ARE Cyberhex. I love you. Thank you."

Tracklist:

"Meltdown"

"Sign Of Life"

"Werewolf"

"Porcelain"

"Slaughterhouse" (Feat: Bryan Garris)

"Masterpiece"

"Cause Of Death"

"We Become The Night"

"Burned At Both Ends 2"

"Broadcasting From Beyond The Grave: Corpse Nation"

"Cyberhex"

"Red, White & Boom" (Feat: Caleb Shomo)

"Scoring The End Of The World" (Feat: Mick Gordon)

"Masterpiece" video:

"Cyberhex" visualizer: