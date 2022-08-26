MOTIONLESS IN WHITE Release Motion Picture Collection Version Of “Masterpiece”

Motionless In White have shared the Motion Picture Collection version of their hit single “Masterpiece.” Available today on all streaming platforms, the new version of “Masterpiece” sees the acclaimed Scranton band reconstructing, reimagining, and reinvigorating the fan favorite single.

Produced by Justin Deblieck and mixed by Steve Sopchack, the big screen-worthy interpretation continues the popular series which the band originally launched in 2020 with the Another Life / Eternally Yours: Motion Picture Collection EP. Over a bed of orchestral strings and sparse piano, vocalist Chris Motionless locks into a haunting and hypnotic rendition of “Masterpiece,” the original version of which currently sits at #7 at Active Rock radio.

“Masterpiece” is featured on Motionless In White’s widely celebrated new album Scoring The End of the World which entered Billboard’s Top Hard Rock Albums chart at #1 this past June becoming Motionless In White’s fifth Top 5 on the chart. The album also landed at #3 on Billboard’s Top Current Albums chart, #2 on their Top Rock Albums tally, and #12 on the Billboard 200, marking the group’s second largest sales week ever with 29,500 in total consumption.

Motionless In White are currently gearing up for the summer leg of the widely popular triple co-headline Trinity of Terror tour alongside Ice Nine Kills and Black Veil Brides [tour itinerary below]. The three bands recently announced a third leg for this coming fall which will extend the tour through December. The new dates, which will see the three bands alternating closing sets each night, are set to begin on October 31 at El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, TX with stops in Houston, Baltimore, New York City, Toronto and more.

For tickets and more information, head here.

Tour dates:

August

30 - Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre#

September

3 - Omaha, NE - Liberty First Credit Union Arena

4 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma*

6 - Fort Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Expo Center

7 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

9 - Scranton, PA - Toyota Pavilion at Montage Mountain

10 - Alton, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Fest*

11 - Asheville, NC - Exploreasheville.com Arena

13 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom

14 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

16 - Bonner Springs, MO - Azura Amphitheater

17 - Saint Charles, MO - The Family Arena

18 - Cincinnati, OH - ICON at The Andrew J Brady Music Center

October

7 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock*

22 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young*

23 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young*

29 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young*

31 - El Paso, TX - El Paso County Coliseum^

November

1 - Lubbock, TX - Lonestar Events Center^+

5 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Civic Center Coliseum^

7 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum^

8 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center^

10 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center Arena^

12 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory^

13 - Gary, IN - Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana^

15 - Baltimore, MD - Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena^

17 - Lowell, MA - Tsongas Arena^+

18 - Albany, NY - MVP Arena^+

19 - Toronto, ON - Coca Cola Coliseum^

21 - Laval, QC - Place Bell^

22 - Rochester, NY - The Armory^+

23 - New York, NY - HULU Theater at Madison Square Garden^

26 - Orlando, FL - Orlando Amphitheater^

27 - Boca Raton, FL - Sunset Cove Ampitheater^+

29 - Corbin, KY - Corbin Arena^+

December

11 - Portland, OR - Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center^

12 - Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater^

^ Newly Added Leg 3 Date

# Radio Show

* Festival Date

+ Not A Live Nation Date

(October 7 - No Black Veil Brides)

(Photo – Ashley Von Helsing)