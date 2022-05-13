MOTIONLESS IN WHITE Share New Song "Slaughterhouse" Feat. BRYAN GARRIS; Audio

Motionless In White have shared "Slaughterhouse", a new song featuring Knocked Loose's Bryan Garris. Listen below.

"Slaughterhouse" is available today on all streaming platforms and featured on Motionless In White's new album, Scoring The End Of The World, due out June 10.

Tracklist:

"Meltdown"

"Sign Of Life"

"Werewolf"

"Porcelain"

"Slaughterhouse" (Feat. Bryan Garris)

"Masterpiece"

"Cause Of Death"

"We Become The Night"

"Burned At Both Ends 2"

"Broadcasting From Beyond The Grave: Corpse Nation"

"Cyberhex"

"Red, White & Boom" (Feat: Caleb Shomo)

"Scoring The End Of The World" (Feat: Mick Gordon)

"Slaughterhouse" (Feat. Bryan Garris):

"Masterpiece" video:

"Cyberhex" visualizer: