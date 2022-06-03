MOTIONLESS IN WHITE Share Title Track From Upcoming Scoring The End Of The World Album Feat. Video Game Composer MICK GORDON

Roadrunner Records band Motionless In White have shared “Scoring The End Of The World,” the title track and final new song to be released off their widely anticipated new album before its arrival on June 10. Available today on all streaming platforms, the new song features renowned video game composer Mick Gordon whose credits include Doom, Wolfenstein, and Prey.

Scoring The End of the World is available to pre-save on all streaming platforms with exclusive merch bundles available at miw.colortestmerch.com.

Building on the anticipation for Motionless In White’s forthcoming album, “Scoring The End Of The World” follows the recent release of “Slaughterhouse” featuring Knocked Loose’s Bryan Garris, which Revolver selected for their weekly “Best New Songs” roundup. Additional album highlights include the previously released singles “Masterpiece” and “Cyberhex,” the official videos for which quickly trended Top 10 on YouTube and have since amassed over 8 million views. Furthermore, “Masterpiece” continues to grow at the Active Rock radio format, jumping into the Top 20 this week and continuing to grow in audience.

Scoring The End Of The World fully encompasses the expanse of the band’s dynamic, deep, and dark vision, and marks the band’s first full-length body of work in three years since 2019’s Disguise. The latter has quietly made a major impact on rock music and culture. The single “Another Life” stands out as their most-streamed song ever with over 23 million YouTube views on the music video. The record ignited the creative renaissance that would set the stage for the statement-making Scoring The End of the World.

Having recently wrapped their massively successful triple co-headline Trinity Of Terror Tour with Black Veil Brides and Ice Nine Kills, Motionless In White are set to make several U.S. festival appearances this year with anticipated performances slated for Sacramento, California’s Aftershock Festival (October 7) and Las Vegas, Nevada’s When We Were Young Festival (October 22, October 23, October 29). Additional upcoming international dates for Motionless in White include a summer run in Australia with I Prevail and then a 2023 European tour with Beartooth.

For tickets and more information on the upcoming dates visit motionlessinwhite.net.

Tracklist:

"Meltdown"

"Sign Of Life"

"Werewolf"

"Porcelain"

"Slaughterhouse" (Feat. Bryan Garris)

"Masterpiece"

"Cause Of Death"

"We Become The Night"

"Burned At Both Ends 2"

"Broadcasting From Beyond The Grave: Corpse Nation"

"Cyberhex"

"Red, White & Boom" (Feat: Caleb Shomo)

"Scoring The End Of The World" (Feat: Mick Gordon)

