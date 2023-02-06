MOTIVE BLACK Debut "Caged" Lyric Video

Motive Black have released a lyric video for "Caged", featured on their upcoming album, Auburn, out on February 10 via AFM Records. Watch below:

The upcoming album is titled Auburn, which frontwoman Elana Justin says, "is named for my sister's beautiful auburn-colored hair. Losing her forced me to reexamine my life and make significant changes. I went through a huge transitional period which included both ugly and beautiful experiences. The album is a wild ride through that journey of anger, mania, deep love, and self discovery."

In addition to the vocal prowess of vocalist Elana Justin, the album features Nick Rowe on guitar, bass and co-songwriting credits; drummer Ray Luzier (Korn) on six tracks; guitarist Marcos Curiel (P.O.D.) on the first single "Broken"; and "special guest" Carla Harvey of Butcher Babies on the song "Lift Me Up." Harvey also co-starred in the video for that track and says: "I love collaborating with strong women on projects so when I was asked to add my vocals to "Lift Me Up", I happily obliged. The result…an infectious tune, a new found friendship…!"

Auburn was produced at the legendary NRG Studios in North Hollywood, Calif. by Grammy-winning Nick Rowe (Vampire Weekend, Lamb Of God, Madonna, Snoop Dogg) and mixed by Josh Wilbur (Lamb of God, Korn, Papa Roach).

Auburn tracklisting:

"Lift Me Up" (feat. Carla Harvey)

"Broken" (feat. Ray Luzier, Marcos Curiel)

"Let Down"

"Bloodsport"

"Caged" (feat. Ray Luzier)

"Purge"

"Cellophane" (feat. Ray Luzier)

"Bad Decisions"

"Fake" (feat. Ray Luzier)

"Fight Alone" (feat. Ray Luzier)

"Auburn" (feat. Ray Luzier)

"Auburn" lyric video:





"Lift Me Up" video:

"Broken" video: