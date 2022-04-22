MOTIVE BLACK Share Official Music Video For "Lift Me Up" Feat. BUTCHER BABIES' Carla Harvey

An official music video for the single, "Lift Me Up", by Los Angeles-based alternative metal band, Motive Black (AFM Records) can be viewed below.

Produced by Grammy-winner Nick Rowe (Bloodsimple, Vampire Weekend), the track focuses on the talents of newcomer Elana Justin, and features special guest Carla Harvey, of the internationally acclaimed metal band Butcher Babies, on vocals.

The single features Justin performing together with Butcher Babies' Carla Harvey. Elana Justin explains: "The song is about realizing that you can’t find validation through other people. It's easy to fall into the trap of avoidance, and trying to distract yourself from the growth you require by looking for love in all the wrong places. Facing inward can be truly difficult, but through that journey you find empowerment."

Carla Harvey concurs stating, "I love collaborating with strong women on projects so when I was asked to add my vocals to 'Lift Me Up', I happily obliged. The result... an infectious tune, and a new found friendship!"

"Lift Me Up" was produced at the legendary NRG Studios in North Hollywood, Calif. by Grammy-winning Nick Rowe (Vampire Weekend, Lamb Of God, Madonna, Snoop Dogg) and mixed by Josh Wilbur (Lamb of God, Korn, Papa Roach).

“It’s been a real treat working with Elana," Nick Rowe explains. "She is a diamond in the rough - unafraid to explore new musical territory and put her soul on the page lyrically.”

Access the single on digital platforms, here.