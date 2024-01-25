MÖTLEY CRÜE - 4K Ultra HD Blu-Ray Release Of "The End - Live in Los Angeles" Expected In April

Blu-ray.com is reporting that Mercury Studios is preparing a 4K Blu-ray release of Mötley Crüe: The End - Live in Los Angeles. The release is scheduled to arrive on the market on April 22. A North American release is expected to be officially announced shortly.

On December 31, 2015, before a sold-out Staples Center arena in Los Angeles, Mötley Crüe bid their final farewell. Their 35-year career as a band ended with a spectacular New Year’s Eve performance in their hometown, just a few miles from where it all started on the Sunset Strip.

Mötley Crüe: The End - Live In Los Angeles captures performances of such mega-hits as “Kickstart My Heart”, “Girls, Girls, Girls”, “Smokin’ In The Boys Room”, and “Dr. Feelgood”.