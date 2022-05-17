MÖTLEY CRÜE - 80's Glam Metalcast Looks Back On Self-Titled 1994 Album Featuring Vocalist JOHN CORABI

The 80's Glam Metalcast has shared another career retrospective, this time looking back at Mötley Crüe's polarizing self-titled album from 1994:

"Are you a Mötley Crüe fan? Are you a fan of their 'misunderstood' 1994 album with John Corabi? Well, this is the episode for you. We talk through the lead up, Vince Neil's departure, the '94 album, its aftermath, 'What If’s', and more. There are cool sound clips and interviews with the band sprinkled in to enhance this epic trip back in time."

The Music Universe is reporting that BMG is set to reissue five 1980’s Mötley Crüe albums individually on July 1. 1981’s Too Fast For Love, 1983’s Shout At The Devil, 1985’s Theatre Of Pain, 1987’s Girls, Girls, Girls, and 1989’s Dr. Feelgood will be reissued on digipak CD with remastered audio from 2021.

No bonus tracks appear to be included, but each will be packaged in either a shielding folder or book.

The reissue campaign is part of a new deal the group struck with the label in 2021 to acquire its entire catalog. The deal is valued at approximately $150 million, the largest single catalog acquisition since the company was founded in 2008. The agreement includes the iconic band’s entire recorded output spanning nine studio albums from their 1981 debut Too Fast For Love through the latest release in 2008 Saints Of Los Angeles, as well as several Platinum-selling live albums and compilation sets.