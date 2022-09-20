MÖTLEY CRÜE And DEF LEPPARD's "The Stadium Tour" Earns $173.5 Million

This summer, Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe co-headlined the massive 36-city The Stadium Tour, joined by special guests Poison and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts.

Billboard is reporting that, according to figures reported to Billboard Boxscore, the trek earned $173.5 million and sold 1.3 million tickets. That makes it the biggest tour of either band’s career, dating back to when Boxscore began collecting data in the late 1980s.

Hitting a career-high was inevitable, as it was both acts’ first run in stadiums. The hottest market on the co-headline tour was Boston, where a double-header at Fenway Park on Aug. 5-6 earned $9.3 million and sold 64,000 tickets. As for single-night earnings, they broke the $6 million threshold in Charlotte, NC; Denver, CO; Glendale, AZ; and Inglewood, CA.

Both Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe had previously peaked as solo headliners in arenas and amphitheaters with 10,000-11,000 tickets per show on both sides of the Atlantic. The Stadium Tour averaged 37,520 tickets each night, hitting more than three times the audience that each band previously reached on their own.

Dating back to reports from the late ‘80s, Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe have earned $730 million and sold 14 million tickets combined.

(Top photo - Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)