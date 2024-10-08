MÖTLEY CRÜE Arrive At "Höllywood Takeöver" Show In A Garbage Truck (Official Recap Video); Band Auctioning Instruments Played At The Show

Mötley Crüe played the first of their three-night string of exclusive sold out Hollywood club shows last night, Monday, October 7, at the Troubadour.

A message from the band: "Mötley Crüe gets dumped back out in a trash truck on the Sunset Strip in Hollywood for night 1 of the HÖLLYWOOD TAKEÖVER! 🗑️🗑️

Head over and check out the one-of-a-kind, stage-played instruments from the show (here), each personally signed by us. These exclusive pieces are up for grabs in a charity auction, with all proceeds benefiting Covenant House International. Don’t miss your chance to own a piece of rock history and support a great cause!"

Fan-filmed video from the show can be viewed below.

Mötley Crüe performed the following setlist:

"Primal Scream"

"Too Fast For Love"

"Wild Side"

"Shout At The Devil"

"Live Wire"

"On With The Show"

"Dogs Of War"

"Looks That Kill"

"Rock And Roll Part 2" / "Smokin' In The Boys Room" / "Helter Skelter" / "Anarchy In The U.K." / "Blitzkrieg Bop"

"Fight For Your Right"

"Home Sweet Home"

"Dr. Feelgood"

"Same Ol' Situation"

"Girls, Girls, Girls"

"Kickstart My Heart"

Mötley Crüe perform in Hollywood on October 9 at The Roxy and October 11 at the Whiskey a Go Go.

Mötley Crüe are returning to the Las Vegas strip for the "Las Vegas Residency", a limited run of shows at Park MGM between March 28 - April 19, 2025.

A portion of ticket proceeds will be donated to Nevada Partnership For Homeless Youth through Mötley Crüe’s Giveback Initiative and Live Nation.

The S.I.N. Club pre-sale launched on October 4 (sign up for the S.I.N. Club free at cruesuem.com). A Citi card members pre-sale began on October 4. For details visit citientertainment.com

General tickets on sale Friday, October 11 at 10 AM, PT. For travel packages, hotel, and ticket info, head here.

Watch a video trailer below: