MÖTLEY CRÜE Bassist NIKKI SIXX Begins Writing Fifth Book

"This is one of the new projects I’m working on, as well as a completely different book and an animated show that includes music. Plus new Motley…. Creative times ahead - SOBRIETY ROCKS," reads a social media post from Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx. It was accompanied by the following image.

Nikki Sixx released his first book, The Dirt - which was co-authored by Tommy Lee, Mick Mars, Vince Neil, and Neil Strauss - in 2001. That was followed by The Heroin Diaries, published in 2007, This Is Gonna Hurt, issued in 2011, and The First 21, which came out in 2021.

In April, Mötley Crüe revealed that they had entered the recording studio with their longtime producer, Bob Rock, to lay down some new music. Sixx commented, "These songs are personal. You’ll understand more later." He subsequently added, "The only thing I can say about the new songs is they are pretty heavy."

Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard's The World Tour, with special guest Alice Cooper, lands in Columbus, OH at Ohio Stadium on Tuesday, August 8. Find the full itinerary here.