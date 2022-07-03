MÖTLEY CRÜE Bassist NIKKI SIXX Celebrates 21 Years Of Sobriety - "I've Learned What I Don't Want In My Life; Let Go Of The Past And Live In The Moment"

Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx is celebrating 21 years of sobriety. On July 2nd he shared a message with his fans and followers praising his decision to live a sober life. Check it out below.

Nikki Sixx got sober 21 years ago. In 2007 he shared this story with the world. Chronicling the year of decadence and depravity that almost cost Sixx his life during the recording and tour for Mötley Crüe’s seminal 1987 album Girls Girls Girls, the book not only became a worldwide bestseller but also spawned the band Sixx:A.M., and Sixx’s nationally syndicated daily iHeart Media rock radio show, Sixx Sense with Nikki Sixx.