MÖTLEY CRÜE Bassist NIKKI SIXX Celebrates 22 Years Of Sobriety - "Nobody Held My Hand While I Was Kicking Heroin"

Earlier today, July 2nd, Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx posted the following message and photographs on his official Facebook page to commemorate 22 years of living life sober.

"Today I turn 22 years clean and sober or 264.00 months. It has been one hell of beautiful and sometimes difficult journey. People always say “GOOD FOR YOU” like some kinda pat on my head.I do understand what they are trying to say - [♥️] - Truth is - Nobody held my hand while I was kicking heroin, in fact nobody even called to even check on me. Nor did anybody hold my hair while I was vomiting blood. I had to make the decision alone to change my life but it wasn’t until I finally found the program that my life truly changed and I learned the tools for a beautiful life even in the face of adversity.That’s where I found people who understood my addiction."

"Obviously you have to want to do it for YOU but untangling the messy past takes more than willpower.People don’t always understand addiction,they think we have some kinda moral affliction when the truth is we are simply allergic to drink and drugs.You are not alone.Seek others out with some sober time under their belt who will understand where you’re at.Isn’t that what we need,to be understood? Sure we can blame it in our family ( etc ). My mom and dad failed me and I carried that pain til I almost killed myself but I also couldn’t see all the beauty around that I had growing up.My grandparents raised me and took care of me. I got to spend a lot of time in country.I’ll forever be in debt to their unconditional love.When you are ready there will be a spiritual awakening waiting for you.Simply admit you are powerless over drugs and alcohol ( etc ). - Otherwise your ego will kill YÖÜ. The beneficiaries are the people you love."

"Plus the never ending joy of feeling alive in this short life.Do it for you and pass it on to the people you love and those in need.Since I got sober I’ve had people try to stab me in the back, lie about me, steal from me and kick me in the nuts.Do you know how Ive been able to handle it? By STAYING sober. Sobriety gives you a chance to be strong yet also to do the next right thing.I don’t want a pat on the head or a good job Nikki. I would love to just pass this BEAUTIFUL message on to those in NEED of a positive program (AA) and the message of LOVE. For those still suffering there is hope.I am a work in progress. I still have work to do but I try to mitigate my life one day at a time. I love you. Love yourself back too. God bless."

Mötley Crüe is currently on a co-headline tour of The UK with Def Leppard. Their next show is July 4th in Dublin, Ireland at Marlay Park. The complete live itinerary can be found here.