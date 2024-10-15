MÖTLEY CRÜE Bassist NIKKI SIXX On Replacing MICK MARS With JOHN 5 - "Doing The Right Thing Isn't Always Fun, With Fans Believing We Did Something We Didn't Do"

Mötley Crüe bassist / co-founder Nikki Sixx recently spoke with Classic Rock about the decision to replace original guitarist Mick Mars with John 5, which he called "a self-sufficient decision" and "the right thing to do."

Sixx: "When Mick left the band, we had to make a choice. And we made the right choice with John. We wish Mick nothing but the best. I run this band with an iron fist and nobody can get in and fuck with our band, legally, marketing-wise. But doing the right thing isn’t always fucking fun, with fans believing we did something we didn’t do."

Mick Mars stepped back from touring with Mötley Crüe – the band he co-founded more than 40 years ago – following the band's massive summer 2022 Stadium Tour due to health issues. John 5 was originally brought in as a touring replacement after Mars announced his retirement from touring in October 2022, but in April 2023 he filed a lawsuit against his bandmates, claiming they had withheld business information concerning their several ventures, and that that they had "unilaterally" removed him as an equal partner.

Mötley Crüe recently returned with Cancelled, the brand new EP featuring the Top 5 radio hit, "Dogs Of War" and new single, a cover of the Beastie Boys classic, "Fight For Your Right", as well as the title track, now available for streaming below.

For their first release with Big Machine Label Group, the Crüe are back to remind fans why they remain “The World's Most Notorious Rock Band," 40+ years into their career.

Available today, you can psave/order the Cancelled EP here.

Cancelled EP tracklisting:

"Cancelled"

"Dogs Of War"

"Fight For Your Right"

