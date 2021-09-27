MÖTLEY CRÜE Bassist NIKKI SIXX Sells California Estate For $5.18 Million; Video Tour

The sprawling Los Angeles estate of rocker Nikki Sixx of Mötley Crüe has sold for $5.18 million, reports The Sacramento Bee.

The five-bedroom, six-bath home - at 4445 Deerhaven Court in Westlake Village, CA - spans 10,300 square feet. The mansion is fit for a king, from the expansive gallery foyer to the stately library and lively game room. There’s a vast dining room, a formal living room and a family kitchen with dinette.

“This estate holds a lot of favorite features, indeed, among the most notable (is) its grandeur presence in a largely single-level property,” Emil Hartoonian, listing agent with The Agency, told The Sacramento Bee last year when the home hit the market. “The scale is impeccable and very inviting while carrying a sincere sense of flow and function.”

The home had been listed for $5.69 million. Michelle Manfredi of Compass represented the buyer in the sale.

