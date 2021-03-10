MÖTLEY CRÜE Classic "Dr. Feelgood" Gets Couch Riffs Treatment; Video

The Couch Riffs crew are back with a cover of Mötley Crüe's "Dr. Feelgood". Watch the clip below.

A message states: "'Dr. Feelgood' was Mötley Crüe at the peak of their powers, no doubt. This all-time classic crusher is covered by another motley crew of folks. Please allow me to introduce them to you..."

Lineup:

Vox: Zach Davidson (Vendetta Red)

SG: Rich Bienstock (writer/editor/co-author of "Nothin' But A Good Time")

Charvel: Tom Beaujour (writer/producer/co-author of "Nothin' But A Good Time")

Drums: Jade Devitt (Gale Forces/Engine Kid/Lucky Me)

Bass: Mike Squires (Duff McKagan's Loaded/Alien Crime Syndicate)

- Mixed By Don Gunn and Edited By Mike Squires

- Special thanks to Gabe Vanbenschoten for Drum Tracking