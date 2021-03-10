MÖTLEY CRÜE Classic "Dr. Feelgood" Gets Couch Riffs Treatment; Video
March 10, 2021, an hour ago
The Couch Riffs crew are back with a cover of Mötley Crüe's "Dr. Feelgood". Watch the clip below.
A message states: "'Dr. Feelgood' was Mötley Crüe at the peak of their powers, no doubt. This all-time classic crusher is covered by another motley crew of folks. Please allow me to introduce them to you..."
Lineup:
Vox: Zach Davidson (Vendetta Red)
SG: Rich Bienstock (writer/editor/co-author of "Nothin' But A Good Time")
Charvel: Tom Beaujour (writer/producer/co-author of "Nothin' But A Good Time")
Drums: Jade Devitt (Gale Forces/Engine Kid/Lucky Me)
Bass: Mike Squires (Duff McKagan's Loaded/Alien Crime Syndicate)
- Mixed By Don Gunn and Edited By Mike Squires
- Special thanks to Gabe Vanbenschoten for Drum Tracking