MÖTLEY CRÜE - Digipak CD Reissues Of Five Classic Albums To Arrive In July

The Music Universe is reporting that BMG is set to reissue five 1980’s Mötley Crüe albums individually on July 1. 1981’s Too Fast For Love, 1983’s Shout At The Devil, 1985’s Theatre Of Pain, 1987’s Girls, Girls, Girls, and 1989’s Dr. Feelgood will be reissued on digipak CD with remastered audio from 2021.

No bonus tracks appear to be included, but each will be packaged in either a shielding folder or book.

The reissue campaign is part of a new deal the group struck with the label in 2021 to acquire its entire catalog. The deal is valued at approximately $150 million, the largest single catalog acquisition since the company was founded in 2008. The agreement includes the iconic band’s entire recorded output spanning nine studio albums from their 1981 debut Too Fast For Love through the latest release in 2008 Saints Of Los Angeles, as well as several Platinum-selling live albums and compilation sets.

Confirmed dates for The Stadium Tour, featuring Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, are listed below.

June

16 - SunTrust Park - Atlanta, GA

18 - Hard Rock Stadium - Miami Gardens, FL

19 - Camping World Stadium - Orlando, FL

22 - Nationals Park - Washington, DC

24 - Citi Field - Flushing, NY

25 - Citizens Bank Park - Philadelphia, PA

28 - Bank of America Stadium - Charlotte, NC

30 - Nissan Stadium - Nashville, TN

July

2 - EverBank Field - Jacksonville, FL

5 - Busch Stadium - St Louis, MO

8 - Wrigley Field - Chicago, IL

10 - Comerica Park - Detroit, MI

12 - Hersheypark Stadium - Hershey, PA

14 - FirstEnergy Stadium - Cleveland, OH

15 - Great American Ballpark - Cincinnati, OH

17 - American Family Field - Milwaukee, WI

19 - Kauffman Stadium - Kansas City, MO

21 - Coors Field - Denver, CO

August

5 - Fenway Park - Boston, MA

6 - Fenway Park - Boston, MA

8 - Rogers Centre - Toronto, ON

10 - The Stadium Tour - Orchard Park, NY

12 - PNC Park - Pittsburgh, PA

14 - US Bank Stadium - Minneapolis, MN

16 - Lucas Oil Stadium - Indianapolis, IN

19 - Minute Made Park - Houston, TX

21 - Alamodome - San Antonio, TX

22 - Globe Life Park in Arlington - Arlington, TX

25 - State Farm Stadium - Phoenix, AZ

27 - SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, CA

28 - Petco Park - San Diego, CA

31 - T-Mobile Park - Seattle, WA

September

2 - BC Place - Vancouver, BC

4 - Commonwealth Stadium - Edmonton, AB

7 - Oracle Park - San Francisco, CA

9 - Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, NV