MÖTLEY CRÜE Drummer TOMMY LEE Drops $4.15 Million For Brentwood Estate; Photo Gallery

TMZ is reporting that Mötley Crüe drummer, Tommy Lee, dropped $4.15 million for a Japanese-inspired modern estate in Brentwood, California. It has 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and features Zen-like indoor-outdoor living space.

The 4,266-square-foot house offers picturesque canyon views and the swimming pool comes with waterfalls. There's also a koi pond, dining deck, fire pit, BBQ island and garden room.

Read more and view a photo gallery at TMZ.com.