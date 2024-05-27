MÖTLEY CRÜE Drummer TOMMY LEE On Recording New Music With Guitarist JOHN 5 - "This New Energy Is Like A Rebirth In Many Ways" (Video)

Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee recently spoke with Japanese rock radio peronality, Masa Ito, for TVK's Rock City. In the clip below, Lee discussed the importance of recording new music with guitarist John 5, the replacement for original guitarist Mick Mars.

Lee: "Going to record was really important to us because during that tour (The Stadium Tour 2023), we felt all this new energy. Having John 5 in the band really, really inspired us to share with our fans what we're feeling. This new energy is like a rebirth in many ways, and so we started writing some music, and we were, like, 'Well, let's get Bob Rock (producer), let's go in and let's put this on tape and record it.' The whole tour and having John in the band, all of it was very inspirational in getting us to share some new music with our fans, because, also, we're really strong believers in you're only as good as your last effort, and we hadn't recorded anything new in a while."

It only took six days for the official music video for "Dogs Of War" by Mötley Crüe to cruise past one million views on YouTube.

The video was created by director/producer/animator Nick DenBoer, and was released on April 26th. To celebrate this milestone, Nikki Sixx, Tommy Lee, Vince Neil, and John 5 have issued a behind the scenes look at the making of "Dogs Of War."

Stream/download "Dogs Of War" here.