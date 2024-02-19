MÖTLEY CRÜE Drummer TOMMY LEE Shares Graphic Hand Surgery Photos - "Hope This Doesn't Wreck Your Lunch"

Mötley Crüe drummer, Tommy Lee, underwent surgery on his hand a few weeks ago, and has shared graphic images online via his Instagram page (see below).

Says Tommy: "Well kids, it’s show n tell time… hope this doesn’t wreck your lunch 😂 only 3 weeks ago i underwent a hand surgery by @drcohenhandsurgeon He addressed 2 debilitating issues for me as a drummer, keyboard player and pretty much everything to do with my right hand. And yesterday was fucking monumental for me to the point of tears …. I have my life back and my money makers 🙌🏼 . And for you drummers and musicians out there i can say it’s possible to fix! And in the last clip I’m able to twirl my sticks again… i haven’t been able to do that in a few years because of the Dupytrens Contracture and carpal tunnel issues that are now gone! @drcohenhandsurgeon and the staff there I AM FOREVER GRATEFUL ."🙏🏻

Mötley Crüe will perform at the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand on Thursday, August 29. This show is a part of the 2024 Grandstand Concert Series sponsored by Sleep Number. Learn more and find ticket links here.

The band will bring their legendary live show to the Iowa State Fair for the first time ever on August 14. The Crüe will perform with special guest Pop Evil on Wednesday, August 14, at 8 PM. Tickets available at iowastatefair.org.

Mötley Crüe previously announced that they will kick off the 2024 North Dakota State Fair on Friday, July 19. Tickets are on sale in March.